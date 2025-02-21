Lance Archer Credits Jake Roberts With Helping Him Find His Voice

Lance Archer says that Jake Roberts was a big help with his finding his voice as a performer. Archer worked with Roberts for over four years and appeared on Busted Open Radio about learning from the WWE Hall of Famer.

“I think the one thing that Jake helped me the most [with], and I may have said this on Busted Open before, is finding the voice for the Murderhawk Monster,” Archer said (per Wrestling Inc). “He helped me find a voice. I don’t get to speak a lot when I’m out there, and that’s fine, but what Jake did teach me in the early days of AEW because we would do a lot of this on Dark was we would cut promos. It was like learn to speak, you don’t have to yell and scream and be a monster all the time, you can cut people deep with very simple, smooth words, and he helped me kind of learn how to talk, how to speak, and how to bring life to the Murderhawk Monster.”

Archer is now part of the Don Callis Family and part of the Murder Machines with Brian Cage.