Lance Archer Discusses His Parallels With Brian Cage

– During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Lance Archer discussed working with Brian Cage and The Don Callis Family. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lance Archer on Brian Cage: “There’s been a lot of parallels in Brian and I’s path with AEW. We do have a good history around each other. We’ve always been cool and friends, there was almost some times when he was with Team Taz and I was with Jake that we almost did some stuff together and then things happened. It changed and it didn’t happen. I think at one time in the past, way before all this came about, we talked about the idea of it possibly happening. It never really came to be.”

On joining The Don Callis Family: “Then, like I said, being introduced into the Don Callis Family, I was talked to about the situation with Don and then we came in, it was like, ‘okay, we’re doing this new introduction’ and Brian was included in that. We were going to be paired together as that team. Obviously the Murderhawk Monster and the machine, Brian Cage. So the fun, just easy addition of the names, Murder Machines, it was just fun. Like I said, his style and my style are kind of different.”

On their styles: “They’re kind of opposites, even though we’re both big, badass dudes. He is much more into the cool, crazy, hotline stuff because he’s kind of carried that over that style of wrestling from when he wasn’t as thick as he is now. You know, and my style has just always been the big, badass brute. So combining those two things with the images that we both portray with his physical size, my physical size, his physical presence, my physical presence. Then you kind of take the best of both worlds in professional wrestling and his crazy cool athletic style, and my monster style and you put them together. Now you’ve got a combination of a couple of guys that are just ready to take over the tag team wrestling world.”