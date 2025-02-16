Lance Archer Reflects On Joining Don Callis Family, Says He’s Helped His AEW RUn

Lance Archer says that being part of the Don Callis Family has given him a sizable boost in terms of his AEW profile. Archer and Brian Cage are teamed up within the stable as the Murder Machines and Archer spoke with Busted Open Radio about his association with the group and more. You can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On being part of the group: “This is actually giving us a lot more TV time than we’ve ever seen really in a long, long time with AEW. The Don Callis idea and how it came together and how it started and when it started was very quick. Don approached me at the Arthur Ashe show and said this is something he wanted to do and within the week or so you saw the vignette where he approached me where yet again I was destroying people outside, throwing them into trucks and stuff like that.”

On his team with Brian Cage: “When that time comes [to get in the ring], we just gotta go out there and kick ass and now it kinda seems like we have a direction with The Hurt Syndicate and that’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna kick their ass.”