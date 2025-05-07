– During a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, AEW star Lance Archer discussed his epic Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley that took place at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest in July 2021. Archer defeated Moxley to win the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in the bout. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Lance Archer on his win over Moxley: “Not a lot of people have beat Jon. (Moxley) Jon’s been pretty tough in all of his time in AEW. So to be one of those guys and you said he didn’t he didn’t beat the 10 count where he was stuck to a table that he’d just gone through with barbed wire wrapped and he wasn’t getting up very quickly at any time soon.”

On how it was a big moment for him: “Yeah, look, for me, that was such a really cool moment. Like I said, there’s been ups and downs. There always is in the business for professional wrestling, and that was definitely one of my highest, if not my highest time with AEW.”

Jon Moxley currently holds the AEW World Championship. Archer is currently part of The Don Callis Family in AEW.