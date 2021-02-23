wrestling / News
Latest AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Episode Now Online
February 22, 2021 | Posted by
AEW is continuing their Women’s Eliminator Tournament, and the latest matches are now online. You can see the video below, which has the following matches:
* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
* Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Britt Baker vs. Madi Wrenkowski
More Trending Stories
- Things Were Reportedly ‘Really Bad’ For Konnan When He Was Hospitalized, Doing Better Now
- Nick Dinsmore On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Turn Eugene Heel, Nixed Plans For WWE Movie
- The Butcher On Coming Up With Idea For Team With The Blade, Decision To Join AEW
- Matt Riddle Wants The Undertaker To Know That Times Have Changed, Says He Doesn’t Think Taker Would Have Ever Stepped Up For MMA Fight