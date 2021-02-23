wrestling / News

Latest AEW Women’s Eliminator Tournament Episode Now Online

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

AEW is continuing their Women’s Eliminator Tournament, and the latest matches are now online. You can see the video below, which has the following matches:

* Tay Conti vs. Nyla Rose
* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura
* Aja Kong vs. Ryo Mizunami
* Britt Baker vs. Madi Wrenkowski

