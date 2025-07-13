UPDATE: During Wrestling Observer Radio, F4WOnline.com’s Bryan Alvarez reported that Adam Cole suffered a concussion during the July 10 edition of AEW Collision, which saw Adam Cole and his Paragon teammates Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong against The Don Callis Family’s Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero, and Trent Beretta in a winning effort.

According to Alvarez, Cole suffered the concussion during the lariat spot with Kyle Fletcher during the match. Alvarez stated that Cole was hurt after taking the lariat. It was later announced during the Zero Hour pre-show ahead of AEW All In Texas that Cole wasn’t cleared to compete.

The lariat spot in question appears to take place at about six minutes into the video below:

ORIGINAL: A new report has an update on Adam Cole following the announcement of his being out of action at AEW All In: Texas. Cole announced at last night’s PPV that he was unable to compete and relinquished the TNT Championship, which he had been set to defend against Kyle Fletcher at the show. During his announcement he said that he will have to go away for a while due to health issues and wasn’t in the right headspace to dicuss whether he would be able to return.

Fightful Select has confirmed that Cole is dealing with concussion issues and that it is believed that he sustained the injury over the past week. The site notes that the scene was said to be “very emotional” at the event.

Tony Khan noted at the post-show scrum that Cole began feeling unwell between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, and they agreed that he should be held off the show.