Latest On European Talent Belief Around WWE NXT Europe Plans

A new report has an update on what local talent believe about WWE’s plans for the long-delayed NXT Europe. The European expansion, which was originally announced in 2022 when NXT UK shut down, was planned for a 2023 launch but has obviously been delayed. PWInsider reported in May that there was some movement on the project, although the last public update from WWE came from an interview with Triple H in April where he said that the European take on NXT was still happening but didn’t say much more about the plans. Fightful Select’s Corey Brennan has spoken with talent and promoters in Europe about the possibility of the brand launching by the end of the year.

According to the report, talent at the recent UK tryout were not told further details about NXT Europe other than that it is “still coming.” There’s been no indication that the tryout was connected to NXT Europe plans, and one former NXT UK talent said that the “still coming” update has been the party line from WWE when they’ve asked about the project. One former NXT UK talent said of the launch that “they will believe it when they see it.”

It was noted that some European promoters believe that the recent movement could have something to do with AEW working to establish a foothold in the UK between the previous years’ All Ins Wembley Stadium, the upcoming AEW Dynamite taping and Forbidden Door which is taking place in London. Some promoters are hesitant about the notion of NXT Europe taking talent away from them, but several others are firm that the idea of talent being signed is not “the end of the world.” Another promoter pointed out that the region was able to produce new stars after NXT UK and COVID-19, and believed that the same would happen if top stars go to to NXT Europe.

As far as talent goes, the notion of NXT Europe potentially launching this year has been generally positive in terms of how the brand could elevate the regions stars and provide signed talents with more money. Several wrestlers stated that NXT Europe would need to pay more than NXT UK contracts did; talent under the previous deals were encouraged to have a second job. It was also noted that several talents, particularly in the UK and France, do not believe that NXT Europe will be launching in the near future.