Latest On Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE Contracts, Kross Comments

A couple of new reports have updates on Karrion Kross & Scarlett’s WWE contracts as their deals approach expiration. As has been reported, Kross and Scarlett’s deals are set to expired this weekend. Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio (per Wrestling Inc) that WWE has offered Kross a new contract and expects that he will re-sign with the company, although there’s no official word by WWE on it.

Meanwhile, Fightful Select notes that they cannot confirm that a deal has been offered. Their report notes that Kross and Scarlett were originally set to go to Raw on Monday, but that it changed. Sources close to WWE creative said that there were tentative ideas for Kross to continue being involved in TV going forward but didn’t say specifically what those ideas are.

According to Fightful, Kross and Scarlett haven’t been the type to talk about their contract statuses to others unless asked. As of Monday, they had claimed to people in and out of WWE that no offer had been made but that they weren’t told their contracts would be allowed to expire which is something that WWE typically informs talent before their expirations.

WWE has not typically waited this long to sign a contract for the past year and a half since Dan Ventrelle, who had a habit of waiting to re-sign contracts, left the company. Their contracts were set to expire on August 10th.

Finally, Kross spoke with Joey Karni of The Angle Podcast and commented on his and Scarlett’s contract statuses in an interview recorded today, saying (per Fightful):

“I hope so (Scarlett & I could be back on WWE Raw). I see things being written online right now, specifically today. A lot of what I read is not true. I hate to disappoint people but I don’t wanna bullsh*t. But, I hope so. I hope we do come back.”