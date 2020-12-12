Latest NXT Injury Report Gives Updates on Candice LeRae, Kings of NXT, Many More

The latest edition of the NXT Injury Report is online, with Matt Camp giving updates on nine stars out of NXT Takeover: WarGames including Candice LeRae. You can see the full video and a summary below:

* Candice LeRae isn’t medically cleared after she suffered a possible broken arm in the women’s WarGames match.

* Dakota Kai is also not medically cleared, having sustained several undisclosed injuries in the same bout.

* Bobby Fish required surgery after he suffered a torn triceps in the men’s WarGames match and is obviously not medically cleared after that.

* Pat McAfee was described simply eas suffering undisclosed injuries in the men’s WarGames match.

* Oney Lorcan needed stitches after he sustained facial contusions and lacerations in that match.

* Johnny Gargano required stitches to fix a busted lip from his win over Leon Ruff and Damian Priest in the NXT North American Championship match, which he won.

* Following Karrion Kross’ attack on him at NXT on Wednesday, Priest is dealing with back pain and possible broken ribs.

* Timothy Thatcher had a laceration in his ear that required five stitches and was sustained during his loss to Tommaso Ciampa at NXT Takeover: WarGames.

* Cameron Grimes is out of action after he suffered a leg injury due to Timothy Thatcher on Wednesday’s NXT. There’s no timetable set for his return.