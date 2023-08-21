Latest Update On Santana and Ortiz’s AEW Returns

Santana and Ortiz may be making their returns to AEW soon, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Santana has been cleared to return to the ring. He has been ut of action since suffering an ACL tear at Blood & Guts 2022 but recently began posting videos of himself preparing for a return to the ring.

Meanwhile, Ortiz was scheduled for a show for Limitless Wrestling for All In weekend next weekend, but was pulled from the event. Fightful reports that they were told it was due to an AEW-related obligation.

The two are said to still not be on good terms, though it is “not impossible” that they can work together once they are both back on AEW TV.