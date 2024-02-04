Latest Wrestlemania Betting Odds, Including Rumored Matches

At this time, only one match has been announced for Wrestlemania 40: IYO Sky vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship. However, three other matches are heavily rumored and there are now betting odds available for those matches. You can find them below, via BetOnline:

The Rock vs Roman Reigns

The Rock +100 (1/1)

Roman Reigns -140 (5/7)

Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7)

Seth Rollins +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bayley -1000 (1/10)

Iyo Sky (c) +500 (5/1)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match Winner

Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4)

Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)