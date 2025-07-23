Layla Hirsch Reportedly Offered WWE Tryout As Referee

AEW alumna Layla Hirsch was offered a WWE tryout as a referee, per a new report. according to Fightful Select, WWE reached out the Hirsch about potentially trying out for the company as a ref.

The site notes that per some in WWE, the communication happened in mid-June. There’s no word yet on if it was accepted or if the tryout has happened.

Hirsch was with AEW from 2020 until February of this year, when her contract expired and she exited the company.