wrestling / News
Layla Hirsch Reportedly Offered WWE Tryout As Referee
July 22, 2025 | Posted by
AEW alumna Layla Hirsch was offered a WWE tryout as a referee, per a new report. according to Fightful Select, WWE reached out the Hirsch about potentially trying out for the company as a ref.
The site notes that per some in WWE, the communication happened in mid-June. There’s no word yet on if it was accepted or if the tryout has happened.
Hirsch was with AEW from 2020 until February of this year, when her contract expired and she exited the company.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Changed Planned Matchup at SummerSlam for Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss
- Backstage Notes on Planned Main Events for WWE SummerSlam Nights 1 & 2
- Bully Ray Thinks Goldberg Is Setting Up His Son for Failure in Wrestling Following Recent Comments
- Marina Shafir Recalls Incident With Former AEW Co-Worker