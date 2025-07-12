Lee Moriarty Retains Pure Championship At ROH Supercard Of Honor

Lee Moriarty is still your ROH Pure Champion, retaining the title at Supercard Of Honor. Friday’s HonorClub-airing show saw Moriarty defeat Blue Panther to retain the championship, making the challenger tap out to the Border City Stretch.

Moriarty is now the longest-reigning ROH Pure Champion of all time, having held the title for 351 days and making eight defenses thus far. Nigel McGuinness was the previous record holder with a 350 day reign from August 2005 to August 2006. Moriarty defeated Wheeler Yuta to win the title at Death Before Dishonor on July 26th, 2024.

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1943833219951915064

