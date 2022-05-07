Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 05.06.22  

-Austin’s interview with Cody Rhodes is up next after I finish this show. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Tatum Paxley and Ivy Nile (w/ Roderick Strong) vs. Erica Yan and Sarray

-Sarray and Nile get us going and the crowd loves Ivy. He controls the arm and pulls Sarray into her corner where Paxley makes the tag. If I was Nile I would never tag out. Paxley gets a side headlock but gets knocked down. Sarray gets a dropkick and tags in Yan. Paxley gets a hammerlock and now the crowd is chanting for Tatum. They do a reversal sequence with multiple covers for two. Backslide for Yan gets two. It’s a stalemate and the crowd appreciate what they are seeing. Nile and Sarray back in and Sarray gets a Perfect-plex for two. Off the middle she misses a stomp and Nile gets a kick to the face from her back. She throws some European uppercuts and grounds Sarray where she gets a two count. Nigel puts over that Strong is now the unquestioned leader of Diamond Mine. Nile snaps off some suplexes and hits a running kick in the kick. Nice! Paxley back in and she does a squat slam to try to impress Ivy. That gets a two count. Paxley goes to work on the shoulder with a submission, but Sarray rolls out and makes the tag to Yan. She runs wild for a bit and hits a running kick, but Nile gets the blind tag. Nile hits an enziguiri, but gets rolled up for two. Nile is pissed and gets the quick submission at 5:32.

Winners: Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley via submission at 5:32

-This was a fine 5 minute tag match which continued the build of Ivy Nile. I mean they need to pay this off with her destroying Mandy Rose for the NXT Woman’s Title at some point. **

Sloane Jacobs vs. Thea Hail

-Two newbies going at it here as they note Hail is one of the youngest members of the NXT roster. Lockup to start and Hale gets wrist control. Jacobs reverses into a side headlock and gets a float over in the corner. Armdrag from Hale followed by a head scissors, but she gets swatted down trying a drop kick. Slam for Jacobs, but a second is escapes and Hail gets a crossbody for two. Shah informs us that Hale was inspired by Rey Mysterio. Jacobs drops Hale on her back out of the corner which gets two. Another slam from Jacobs for another two count. Roll-up from Hale for two, but Jacobs gets to her feet first and hits a big boot for two. Neck crank from Hale goes for a bit as she releases every now and then to land some strikes. Hale finally flips her way out and lands some strikes of her own. She gets a flying forearm followed by another and then a rolling neckbreaker. She tosses Jacobs shoulder first into the post and gets a sunset flip for two. Jacobs back with a Samoan Drop that Hale takes on her face for the pin at 5:07.

Winner: Sloane Jacobs via pin at 5:07

-Super basic with a long submission to pad this to five minutes. Jacobs is in the Breakout Tournament so the winner wasn’t really in doubt. *1/2

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan (w/ Tony D’Angelo) vs. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

-Bernal starts with Stacks and gets a side headlock. Stacks shoves off, but gets caught with another side headlock. Blind tag to Two Dimes (I think) and the irony as he gets his own side headlock. The irony continues as Chen gets a blind tag and goes to his own side headlock. Armdrag by Chen and back to the side headlock. Running elbow from Chen and tag made to Bernal. He hits a sliding clothesline for two and back to the side headlock. Sunset flip, but Two Dimes lands a strike and tags Stacks. He stomps away and gets a suplex for two as thankfully we seem to be done with the side headlocks. Quick tags as Bernal is your face in peril. Neck crank from Stacks and tag back to Two Dimes. He throws some chops in the corner and hits a running clothesline. Stacks back in and Bernal catches him with a clothesline. Head kick and the hot tag is made to Chen. He runs wild and sends Two Dimes to the floor. Pump kick gets two as Two Dimes makes the save. Bernal gets dumped and then Two Dimes gets dumped. Stacks escapes a powerbomb and tag made by Two Dimes. Chen hits a backdrop, but doesn’t know Two Dimes in legal. Stereo running boots to the head finish at 6:04.

Winners: Stacks and Two Dimes via pin at 6:04

-Basic tag match that made me never want to see side headlocks again, but they will be back in every match on this show next week. It got better the second half as they used the standard tag formula and didn’t try to reinvent the wheel. **

