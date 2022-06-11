Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 06.10.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Valentina Feroz (w/ Yulisa Leon) vs. Arianna Grace

-Lockup to start and Grace takes it to the mat. They fight over wrist control and Feroz wins that battle. Grace pulls the hair for leverage, but Feroz does the same to regain control. Grace gets a roll-up, but no count as Grace rolls away. Grace dead lifts Feroz and hits Snake Eyes followed by a backdrop. That gets two, so Grace hooks a chinlock. Feroz is nearly out, but rallies only to get a boot to the face. Multiple two counts for Grace as she just frustrated with each kick out. Thesz Press for Feroz and a judo throw. She hits a few more followed by a weak spear. She charges in the corner, but eats a back elbow. Grace tries a suplex, but Feroz flips over and hooks a backslide for the win at 4:16.

Winner: Valentina Feroz via pin at 4:16

-This was much like ever other 4 minute woman’s match on this show. Lockups, basic mat work and then some near falls until someone gets the win. Again, point is to just get these kids out there in front of a crowd, so mission accomplished. *1/4

-John Cena 20 Years! I’m getting old!

Sloane Jacobs vs. Sierra St. Pierre

-St Pierre doesn’t even get an entrance, so that probably isn’t a good sign for her chances here. Nigel makes the joke asking if Sierra is related the legendary UFC Champion. The crowd is actually pumped for this one as we get a dueling chant. Jacobs gets a side headlock and then hits a cross body from the middle ropes for two. Headlock taken to the mat by Sloane. Sierra rolls to escape and throws some weak shots that kind of connect and kind of don’t. She should get better with that hopefully. She hooks the arm and throws a much better elbow, so I would keep that. Forearm in the corner, but Jacobs blocks an Irish Whip and gets a butterfly suplex. Back elbow from Jacobs and then another. Running knee-lift followed by a short arm clothesline. Head kick staggers St Pierre and Fireman’s Carry into a Slap Jack finishes at 4:51.

Winner: Sloane Jacobs via pin at 4:51

-Probably should have been more of a SQUASH, but they likely wanted to see a little something from St. Pierre. Very similar to the opening match though not as competitive. *

-NXT 2.0 Great American Bash commercial!

-WWE2K22 commercial. I have enjoyed the game as I am working my way through career mode in NXT. It’s been cool having storylines and working my way through shows in Indy promotions in Japan and Mexico.

Dante Chen vs. Ikemen Jiro

-This could good! Should be entertaining at least with IKEMEN out there! Lockup to start and Chen controls early with a side headlock. Ikemen powers out and gets a wristlock. Chen flips around and goes back to the headlock. We are told these to were at the same tryout in China years ago. They go through a reversal sequence with both men getting a handful on near fall and the crowd appreciates what they are seeing. Chen goes to another headlock on the mat, but Jiro uses the legs to break with a head scissors. Arm-drag and then a slam for Jiro. He uses his feet to snap the neck which gets a two count. Basement cross body gets a two count. Jiro lands awkwardly on the knee and Chen takes over with headbutt to the gut. A second try sees Jiro gets a sunset flip for two. A roll-up is blocked by a knee from Chen. Another flash roll-up from Jiro gets two, but Chen is back with another knee. Chen hooks the arm to apply pressure on the arm and the midsection. Jiro fights to his feet, but Chen drives him back to the mat with the hold. Hip-toss from Chen but a charge catches two knees to the face. Jacket punches galore which gives us Nigel singing along. Chen misses another charge in the corner and Jiro hangs him throat first on the top rope. Asai Moonsault gets two for Jiro and the crowd feels like that should have been three. Chen gets in a shot to the ribs and gets a gutbuster. He misses a third charge in the corner as Nigel even points out he has made that mistake a bunch tonight. Ikemen hits The Ikemen Slash for the pin at 7:01.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro via pin at 7:01

-This would have fit in on an episode of Main Event which is a compliment. This was solid and the crowd loves Ikemen so I enjoyed this. **1/4

