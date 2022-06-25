Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 6.24.22  

-This review is coming to from my room at Disney All Star Movies Resort. Kind of wash out for my family today though it was a day at the pool and Disney Springs. Tomorrow is Animal Kingdom. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE PC, Orlando, FL

Quincy Elliot vs. Bryson Montana

-Quincy twerks on Sudu as he makes his way to the ring. Nigel pimps John Cena making his return on RAW this Monday. I’ll be driving back from Florida sadly. Lockup and Montana misses a punch in the corner and Elliot gets a side headlock. Shoulder tackle from Elliot, but a charge in the corner misses. Montana with his own shoulder block for two. Forearms from Montana and another shoulder. Chinlock from Montana as the crowd tries to rally Quincy. They love the big man! Elliot throws a few week shots which do nothing and Montana pounds him down again. Clothesline gets two for Montana. More forearms and back to the chinlock. Montana carries Elliot back to the corner, but tries a slam and that fails. Elliot lands a leaping uppercut for two. He runs into a ugly dropkick and Montana follows with running shoulders in the corner. A third one catches nothing but ass from Elliot. Slam from Elliot and a creative splash in the corner finishes at 5:07.

Winner: Quincy Elliot via pin at 5:07

-I liked the finisher from Elliot. Not much else here. 1/2*

Kiana James vs. Brooklyn Barlow

-Lockup and Kiana controls the arm and into a wristlock. Test of Strength and Brooklyn gains the advantage and turns into a head scissors. James escapes and goes to the hair to get a side headlock. Shoulder tackle by James, but she gets her leg caught and Brooklyn takes her down into a hammerlock. She turns into a pin for two. Back to the arm, but James escapes and buries knees to the ribs. Flash roll-up from Barlow gets two. James works the ribs some more with stomps and gets a two count. Modified abdominal stretch from a kneeling position. James throws some body shots and grinds her knuckles in the ribs which is cool to see. I love small details like that! Barlow fights back and hits a better dropkick that we got in the earlier match. She gets caught in the corner though and James hits a facebuster on her knee for the win at 5:15.

Winner: Kiana James via pin at 5:15

-I enjoyed this more than the opener, but still just super basic mat work and a few “high” spots until the win. *

Ikemen Jiro vs. Ru Feng

-This is Feng’s return from injury and Nigel brings up that Jiro holds a win over Feng. Cartwheel from Jiro just because! Feng lands a right hand and then shoves Jiro across the ring. Roundhouse kick misses and Jiro gets a side headlock. Feng shoves off and Jiro bounces off him. Trip from Jiro and he hits a sweat slingshot Senton. That had to suck for Feng as he was parallel to Jiro when he took the move. Feng gets in a shot to Jiro’s knee and has a target to work now. Flash roll-up for Jiro and then another. Leg kick from Feng as he is working the hamstring. Half Crab from Feng to continue the damage to the leg. Jiro rolls, but and gets a wonky looking monkey flip as Feng is kind of a big dude to take that. Jacket punches from Jiro and then a dropkick to the knees. Head kick from Jiro and the IKEMEN SLASH finishes at 5:27.

Winner: Ikemen Jiro via pin at 5:27

-Good for Ikemen as he looks like a star on this show. Match was again super basic, but Ikemen provides enough entertainment to keep me engaged. I liked when the Main Event of this show got more time and had a couple of bigger names, but these kids working with Jiro will help. *1/2

