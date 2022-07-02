Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 7.01.22  

-Announce Team: Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuiness

-Taped: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (w/ Tony D’Angelo) vs. Hank Walker

-Nigel immediately notes that Walker looks like Seth Rogen which is pretty spot-on. Walker has a college football background and had a shot with the Atlanta Falcons. He controls early with an armbar as he grounds Stacks. Nigel continues the running joke of Walker being Seth Rogen. Nice power spot from Walker as he lifts Stacks from the mat to a slam position with ease. Stacks gets in a shot and works Walker over in the corner. He hits a European Uppercut from the middle ropes for two. Neck crank from Stacks, but Walker gets a small package for two. Another pin for another two. Clothesline from Stacks gets two. Nerve hold from Stacks, but Walker breaks with a hiptoss. Running splash in the corner and then again in the opposite corner. Running clothesline and the shirt is off of Walker which pops the crowd. The big man can move! Stacks escapes a slam and hits a couple shots before finishing with a running boot at 4:13.

Winner: Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo via pin at 4:13

-The crowd was into Walker and he showed more than Lorenzo did even in the loss. *

Amari Miller vs. Sloane Jacobs

-The crowd hits Miller with a “welcome back” chant as it has been a bit since we’ve seen her on the show. Nigel lets us know that she was out with an ankle injury. Miller gets a trip for one and Jacobs does the same. Snapmare from Miller for another one count. Roll-up from Jacobs for one and it’s a stalemate as the crowd gives both ladies a round of applause. They shake hands and have another go. Standing key-lock from Jacobs and she takes it to the mat where she gets another one count. Miller to her feet and she gets a take down. Leapfrog from Jacobs and she gets a crossbody for two. Jacobs continues the work on the arm and adds a chinlock. Standing boot from Jacobs and back to the armlock. Miller breaks and lands a back elbow followed by a double chop. Roundhouse kick in the corner and then another. Running boot to the face, but Jacobs gets a flash roll-up for two. Jacobs has nothing left though and walks into Kansas City Knockout (as called by Nigel) to give Miller the win at 5:54.

Winner: Amari Miller via pin at 5:54

-Rough in spots and hard hitting in others. Probably went a bit longer than they needed, but it was okay. *1/2

Javier Bernal vs. Duke Hudson

-Hudson is slumming it here as he was challenging Bron not too long ago. Hudson looks disgusted to even be here and clowns Bernal to start the match. Side headlock from Bernal and then he lands some kicks before going back to the hold. Hudson shoves off to break, but Bernal lands some leg kicks and a dropkick to the knee. Clothesline misses from Hudson and Bernal takes him down with a head scissors. A charge in the corner doesn’t work out though as Hudson hits a STO. Slam from Duke and then another gets two. Bernal shows a little life, but gets swatted back down as Duke asks what’s wrong with him. Bernal counters a suplex into a small package for a close two. Hudson back to the slam and then a neck crank. Bernal escapes and gets a toll-up for two. Hudson tries another slam, but Bernal is on to him now and counters into a DDT. Nice! Bernal with more kicks and then plants Hudson face first. He hits a sliding elbow and charges in the corner where Hudson goes for another STO, but Bernal counters into an armdrag. Bernal up top and he gets a crossbody for two. Bernal up top, but Hudson crotches him and brings him off with a Razor’s Edge for the pin at 6:53.

Winner: Duke Hudson via pin at 6:53

-This was an honest to goodness match between two guys that could actually string things together and make things look good. Nice to see that on this show every now and then. **1/4

