Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 10.27.23  

-Announcers: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Jacy Jayne (w/ Thea Hail) vs. Izzi Dame

-The crowd is solidly behind Jayne here which has Howard caught off guard. Lockup to start and nothing really happening, so the release and have another go. Jayne gets a side headlock, but Dame goes to the hair to force a break and then counter with a headlock of her own. Jayne also goes to the hair, which only seems fair. Jayne lands a chop-block and then a kick to the back and then chest for a two count. Dame runs Jayne into the corner, but charges into an elbow. Jayne comes off the top, but gets caught and Dame drops her throat first on the top rope. Elbow strikes from Dame as the crowd starts to chant for Jayne. She responds by getting a roll-up for two and tries another, Jayne shoves her off and gets a slam. Elbow from Dame gets a two count. She follows with a reverse chinlock, but gets run back first into the corner. Jayne lands a right hand and hits a series of running clotheslines. She lands a kick to the gut and gets a cannon ball in the corner. Nice! Discus clothesline (called Rolling Encore by Howard) gets the pin at 5:07.

Winner: Jacy Jayne via pin at 5:07

-This was fine and the main thing is the crowd buying into Jayne now. *1/2

-2 Weeks ago Axiom get a controversial win over Riley Osborne as the ref counted even though Osborne clearly kicked out. We get a rematch later which was kind of expected after the way the last match ended.

-Riley Osborne cuts a promo backstage and nobody is more excited than him to be here tonight.

Axiom vs. Riley Osborne

-These two had one of the best matches of the year for this show two weeks ago, so I have high hopes for this one. They work the arm to start and trade counters and flips out of that. Osborne controls with a head scissors, but Axiom does a head stand to slip out and gets a sick submission reversal. Osborne counters and flips out which leads to a test of strength. Axiom gets Riley down and gets several one counts. They keep knuckles locked as they flip around the ring. We get some wacky stuff with them tied up and standing on their heads staring at each other. No clue what I saw, but it looked cool and the crowd appreciated it. Osborne gets knocked to the floor, but blocks a suicide dive. He connects with a sling-shot shoulder block for two. Axiom with a nasty chop! Osborne tries a sunset flip, but Axiom rolls through and lands a kick for two. Axiom heads up, but Osborne rolls away and catches Axiom with a clothesline. Axiom back with a knee and a German Suplex followed by a punt to the chest for two. “Level Up,” chant! Heavy chop from Axiom and the crowd chants, “one more time.” Axiom doesn’t disappoint and then counters an Osborne head scissors attempt into a powerbomb. They fight on the floor and another nasty chop from Axiom. Osborne tries a back flip off the apron, but Axiom moves and hits a superkick that sends Obsorne into the announce table. Axiom waits up top for Osborne to roll back in, but Osborne is ready this time and blocks. Standing corkscrew splash from Osborne gets two. The crowd lets them know that what they are seeing is awesome! Inverted suplex from Osborne gets two! He heads up and Axiom lands a head kick. Both men up and Axiom hits a Spanish Fly from up there. Golden Ratio finishes at 7:47.

Winner: Axiom via pin at 7:47

-They played off the match from two weeks ago and gave us a more satisfying finish. I liked this one more than the match two weeks ago. Good stuff from these two and I want more! ***1/4

