Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 11.10.23  

-Quick plug as my latest Retro Review dropped today. I tackled The Main Event II and the awesomeness that is The Mega Powers exploding. Easily one of the greatest hours in wrestling television history. Thanks to anyone who has read the review and for everyone that has offered feedback. Now to the Level Up kids. Let’s get to it!

-Announcers: Blake Howard and Vic Joseph (welcome back Vic)

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Gigi Dolin vs. Stevie Turner

-Turner is back after 4 months away and her deal is she is a viral hacker. Apparently, there is beef here as Turner has been trolling Gigi on line over her loss to Blair Davenport at Halloween Havoc. Dolin gets a side headlock and Turner fights to her feet. She pushes off, but misses a clothesline and Gigi lands an elbow to the face. She ties Turner in the ropes and hits a dropkick. Dolin lands an elbow, but tries to go up and Turner kicks her knee to knock her off balance. Turner shows some good aggression as she lays in some shots to the back on the apron and hits a knee. Neckbreaker is countered by Dolin into a backslide for two. Turner mows her down with a clothesline and now, she hits the reverse neckbreaker (Rude Awakening). Turner buries a knee in the back and pulls back on the arms which lets the crowd rally behind Gigi. “Let’s Go Gigi.” Dolin is able to counter into a roll-up for two, but Turner catches her with another shot. Dolin fires up with strikes and a series of forearms. Head kick from Gigi and a clothesline. Bronco Buster in the corner and Gigi comes off the middle ropes with a bulldog. Gigi Driver gets the pin at 4:48.

Winner: Gigi Dolin via pin at 4:48

-This was fine! The crowd likes Dolin and I want to see more on this show from Turner. *1/2

-Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe get some promo time. They face Gallus tonight!

-Survivor Series: War Games! Chicago! 2 Weeks!

-WWE Live commercial! Usually they hit Pittsburgh in December, but I don’t see anything. Perhaps because we had a PLE a few months back.

Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont and Tyreke Igwe

-It’s Wolfgang and Mark Coffey tonight for Gallus with Joe Coffey on the floor. Dupont and Igwe double team Coffey to start and work on his arm for a bit. Coffey gets a side headlock and tries to take Dupont to the mat, but he shoves off and Coffey bounces off the ropes and falls on his ass (on purpose). Wolfgang gets the tag and he goes after Dupont’s arm. Dupont sends Wolfgang unto the corner and the tag is made to Igwe. Dupont sends Igwe into the corner where he catches Wolfgang with a splash. More double team offense as TNT hit a double shoulder. Dupont hits a splash and goes back to a side headlock. Blind tag to Coffey who opens up the ropes and Dupont gets dumped to the floor. Mark with a heavy forearm to the face and Dupont fires up. Coffey cuts him off and just punts him in the back. Wolfgang in and he slams Coffey on Dupont. Wolfgang squashes Dupont with a back splash. He hooks a modified chinlock as the crowd tries to rally Dupont. A backdrop gives Dupont a chance to make the hot tag to Igwe. He runs wild on both members of Gallus. A dropkick sends Wolfgang to the floor and Coffey gets drilled with a spinebuster. Coffey goes to the eyes and hits a flying kick while making a blind tag to Wolfgang. They hit their finished (someone knows) the name at 6:10.

Winners: Gallus via pin at 6:10

-The winner was in little doubt as there is no need yet for Dupont and Igwe to beat former Tag Champions. The match, much like the opener, was okay. They hit each other hard and it was fine. *3/4

-Thanks for reading!