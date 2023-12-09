Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.08.23  

-My latest Retro Review dropped today as I took a look at Chi-Town Rumble. Spoiler: Flair and Steamboat are pretty good at this wrestling thing! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Brooks Jensen vs. Dion Lennox

-Lennox has a football background as he played in the PAC12 and then had some time in the NFL. He is also sporting eye glasses, but takes them off before the match starts. Lockup to start and Jensen backs Lennox to the ropes and offers a clean break. Another go and Jensen gets a side headlock. Lennox reverses and avoids being shoved off by taking things to the mat. Jensen rolls over to get a one count. They get to their feet and Jensen lands a forearm. Lennox back with a knee and then back to the side headlock. He is a former Beaver as we are told he played for Oregon State. Jensen lands an elbow, but gets caught with a series of dropkicks. Lennox throws Jensen across the ring, but tries one too many dropkicks and misses. Jensen sticks a neckbreaker for a two count. Jensen throws Lennox throat first into the top rope a couples times, and lands a knee to the face. Jensen tries another neckbreaker, but Lennox drops to a backslide for two. He works to get a backdrop and Lennox goes crazy with dropkicks again. He plants Jensen with a spinebuster and gets a version of the Attitude Adjustment for two. Jensen avoids a suplex from the apron and gets a DDT. He heads up top and lands a knee to the face for the pin at 4:59.

Winner: Brooks Jensen via pin at 4:59

-This was fine for a debut match. Lennox showed off some athleticism and didn’t get gobbled up. Jensen gets the win, which he needs. **

-Jaida Parker gets promo time backstage as she makes her debut tonight.

Gigi Dolin vs. Jaida Parker

-As mentioned this is Parker’s Level Up debut! She was part of the Breakout Tournament. Parker comes from an athletic family including her brother who played on Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls! Cool! Dolin lands a forearm to the face and gets a dropkick to the back as Parker was trapped in the ropes. Parker sends Gigi into the middle buckle and throws some chops. She wedges Gigi between the buckles in the corner and throws a chop. Modified backbreaker follows and then a heavy forearm to the back. She gets a two count and then buries a knee in the back while cranking on the neck. I like the aggression from Parker so far! Another knee in the back and Parker slaps Gigi around a bit. She uses the hair to take Gigi down again, but misses a legdrop. Gigi rallies with some knees and forearms. Head kick stuns Parker and Gigi Drive finishes at 4:01.

Winner: Gigi Dolin via pin at 4:01

-Again, another fine debut match. The winner was never in doubt, but that’s not the point. Parker looked good as far as her aggression. Just a nice and simple match. *1/2

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak (w/ Damon Kemp and Myles Borne)

-This could be good! Dempsey starts with Blade and the crowd is behind Malik. Dempsey with a side headlock, but he gets shoved off. He runs Blade down, but Blade flips him across the ring. Another go and Blade with a side headlock. Dempsey counters easily and makes the tag to Gulak. Double Boot! Blade slides in from the apron and makes the tag to Enofe. He drops a few elbows for a two count! Gulak goes after the arm, but Enofe knocks him down with a shoulder and makes a blind tag to Blade. He comes it with a dropkick for a one count. Dempsey gets in a shot from the apron, but it didn’t work as Blade punches him and then drops Gulak as well. Blade makes a bad decision as he goes after Dempsey on the floor. He gets run into the apron and Gulak comes out with a baseball slide. Back in the ring, Dempsey gets the tag and he works over the back while also trying for pins to win the match. Gut-wrench suplex! Gulak back in and he gets a two count. He stretches Blade as they continue the work on the back and ribs. Running clothesline from Drew followed by an overhead belly to belly suplex. Dempsey had the blind tag and gets a bridging suplex for two. He lands an European Uppercut in the corner, but gets caught with a clothesline that leaves both men down. Hot tag made to Enofe while Gulak gets the tag as well. Enofe rides wild and catches Gulak with a knee to the jaw. Perfect-plex gets two! Gulak with a headbutt to the ribs, but Enofe lands a DDT. The double team Block Buster/Spinebuster only gets two as Dempsey makes the save. Blade with a sling-shot dive to the floor on Dempsey. Kemp and Borne try to get involved so Blade hits a dive over the top to the floor on Borne. That leaves Enofe alone though and they hit a modified double team Razor’s Edge for the pin at 7:10.

Winners: Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey via pin at 7:10

-This was good as I expected. They played the standard tag formula and then hit a different gear for the finish. I enjoyed this! ***

