Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW SuperBrawl I  

-Announce Team: Jim Ross and Dusty Rhodes

-Date: May 19, 1991

-Bayfront Center, St Petersburg, FL

-Attendance: 6000

-PPV Buys: 150,000

-Randy Brown sings America The Beautiful!

-Jim Ross and welcomes us to the show and is joined by Dusty Rhodes. Ross notes that Dusty won the NWA World Title in the building. They discuss the Flair/Fujinami controversy and Dusty notes it will be settled tonight.

United States Tag Team Championship: The Fabulous Freebirds (w/ Diamond Dallas Page and Big Daddy Dink) vs. The Young Pistols

-Winners claim the vacated US Tag Titles. I swear I have seen this match a thousand times at this point, but that’s an exaggeration obviously. The Young Pistols have changed names a few times and now the Tag name is the same, but they go by Steve and Tracy now. So that’s where Vince got the idea. Hayes starts with Steve and Hayes immediately stalls and plays to the crowd. That means are getting some time here! Hayes with an arm-drag and he dances which lets Steve get a roll-up for two. Hayes lands a kick to the gut and fires off a chop. He sends Steve to the floor and whip him to Dink, who misses a clothesline. Steve drops Dink with a clothesline and then catches the Birds with a double clothesline. Dink gets revenge as he trips Steve and Michael lays the boots in. Brad Armstrong is out and he chases after Dink. He gets the ring and stands with The Pistols to pop the crowd. The ref ejects Dink from ringside to pop the crowd some more. Tracy catches Hayes with a clothesline to knock him to the floor and Steve comes off the top with a clothesline to Garvin. Steve with a baseball slide to Garvin, who asks the ref for a time-out. The Pistols use a blind tag to get a double shoulder block for a two count. Garvin slows things down and makes the tag to Hayes. He wants Tracy in the match and then starts playing to the crowd. He draws the reaction he wants as the crowd boos him out of the building. Tracy with a side headlock and Garvin pulls the rope down to send Tracy crashing to the floor. Cool spot as Garvin backdrops Tracy throat first on the top of the railing. A running boot knocks Tracy off the apron and into the railing. Hayes lands a left hand on the floor and plays to the crowd some more. Garvin gets a scoop slam for two as the crowd starts a “Tracy” chant. Garvin lands a running knee and goes for a cover, but then doesn’t as thats seemed weird. Hayes back in with a chop, but Tracy reverses a whip and lands some right hands. Hayes lands a right hand as the crowd now chants for a DDT. Garvin in, but Tracy gets in a kick and makes the hot tag to Steve. He runs wild with slams and right hands. All four men in the ring and The Birds get run into each other. The Pistols head up top and each misses a dropkick. The Bird fans in the crowd are happy! The DDT chant starts again. Smothers comes off the top with a double clothesline and then another one sends both Birds to the floor. Steve off the top with a cross-body to the floor! Nice! Pistols with a double team top rope elbow on Hayes. They do the same to Garvin, but the ref gets knocked down. A masked man comes off the top with a clothesline to Tracy and then one to Steve, Corner DDT to each man as well and he runs away as Jim Ross notes he shirt read “Fantasia.” Yeah, Disney is suing the piss out of the for that. Hayes covers and gets the pin and titles at 10:19.

Winners and New United States Tag Team Champions: The Fabulous Freebirds via pin at 10:19

-This was a pretty fun tag match that the crowd was digging. The finish led somewhere and I won’t spoil it now. ***1/4

Ricky Morton vs. Dan Spivey

-Spivey had a BANGER the last PPV with Luger and is back to squashing people in the mid-card. Spivey backs Ricky into the corner and beats the piss out of him with right hands and forearms. He goes to the eyes and pitches Ricky to the floor, but he keeps coming back. He gets Spivey to chase, but gets DRILLED with a beautiful DDT! Sweet! Lariat from Spivey gets two! Modified Razor’s Edge gets two! SOS Slam followed by a leg drop for two. Marton catches Spivey coming in with an arm-drag and gets a roll-up out of the corner for two. Spivey holds the ropes to avoid a dropkick, but misses an elbow. Spivey has had enough and the powerbomb finishes with one foot on the chest at 3:11.

Winner: Dan Spivey via pin at 3:11

-Fun SQUASH! Spivey looked great here as Morton got to play rag doll and is great at it. SQUASH

-Tony Schiavone is with Miss Hyatt and The Z-Man, who is out for six weeks due to an injury. The fans voted for Missy to be able to go back into the dressing room and we see what happens the last time she was allowed in the dressing room. It didn’t go well as Stan Hansen called her a heifer and chased her out. We come back to Tony and the crowd laughing at Missy. That seemed mean as Missy, I think was a face at this point as it was after the Heyman ordeal.

Tommy Rich vs. Nikita Koloff

-Nikita returned at WrestleWar and destroyed Lex Luger and everything was building towards a match between the two, but things happened on the way to that match. Rich gets a cross-body for two. Koloff gets a whip to the corner, but misses a charge and Rich gets a roll-up for two. Side headlock by Rich, but Koloff pushes him into the corner. Rich reverses a whip and gets a running elbow. He tries it again and hits the ring post as Koloff moves out of the way. This SQUASH can get going properly now. Koloff with a slam and he lays in some forearms to the back. He uses the top rope to choke and then gets some shoulders in the corner. Koloff drops an elbow for a two count. Rich mounts a comeback with right hands in the corner, but misses a cross-body and Koloff ends things with a Russian Sickle at 4:07.

Winner: Nikita Koloff via pin at 4:07

-Another SQUASH, but not as interesting or as good as the previous one. SQUASH

-Teddy Long is out with the debuting Johnny B. Badd and it’s an even more flamboyant version of the character than you remember in the last few years of his WCW run. He is wearing more make-up and has a higher pitched voice.

Dustin Rhodes vs. Terrence Taylor (w/ Alexandra York and Mr. Hughes)

-Kind of weird seeing Rhodes and York here, knowing in 5 years we get Goldust and Marlena. Lockup to start and nothing happening. Taylor tries to out wrestle Rhodes and nothing happening, so he checks with York and the computer. Dustin gets a shoulder tackle that leads to a two count. Taylor bails to the floor and checks the computer again. Taylor tries to get in the head of Dustin, but he isn’t falling for it. The crowd just got crazy quiet for some reason. Taylor with a hip-toss, but Dustin kicks away, gets an arm-drag and holds onto the arm. Taylor backs Dustin to the ropes, but gets a punch blocked so he bails to the floor to check the computer again. Only time I have ever used a computer for a wrestling simulator was EWR. Still play it to this day! Something gets wonky and they settle back to Dustin controlling the arm. Then Taylor bails and goes back to the computer. Back in Dustin blocks a suplex and gets one of his own for two. Dustin nearly falls on his face off a leap frog as his feet were moving faster than his body. Taylor snaps Dustin’s neck across the top rope as JR explains it is a steel cable encased in rubber. Taylor gets a slam and tries to come off the middle ropes, but Dustin gets a boot up to block. Dusty cheers on Dustin’s comeback. Lariat from Dustin followed by an inverted atomic drop. Taylor has a foot on the ropes, so no count. Dustin pulls the foot away only for Taylor to put it back on the rope. Bulldog but York distracts the ref. Hughes gets involved and Dusty is pissed! He loads up the glove, but Dustin moves and Taylor gets decked. Dustin covers for the pin at 8:03.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via pin at 8:03

-First four minutes were rough, but they had a decent 4 minute match after that. Dustin was still green and obviously would get much better. It’s these matches were he is learning on the job that can be rough to watch. *1/2

Black Bart vs. Big Josh

-Bart looks like Braun Strowman in the face. Big Josh is making his WCW PPV debut and is Matt Borne as a lumberjack with real bears coming down to the ring with him. Those poor bears! One of those weird things were playing a wrestling clown is a massive step up. Lockup as Dusty notes this should be a great contest. JR notes that Josh has a low boiling point. Yep! Josh runs across Bart’s chest like a log roll. He fires off chops and lands a straight left hand that knocks Bart down. Josh works the arm and takes Bart down to the mat where he continues to work the arm. Bart tries a toss, but Josh rolls with him and maintains the hold. Bart backs Josh into the corner and lays in chops. Josh back with some punches and they trade blows in the middle of the ring. JR starts using code words to note this match is not good. Bart goes to the eyes, but Josh takes him down by the arm. He gets it again and fires off another chop. He gets a double chop and then hits an Earthquake Splash for the pin at 3:46.

Winner: Big Josh via pin at 3:46

-Yuck! Not a fan of this one and the crowd didn’t care as well. DUD

-Paul Heyman is out wearing a cowboy hat for a special edition of The Danger Zone. His guest is Stan Hansen and that explains why Paul is wearing a cowboy hat as he is trying to suck up. Hansen calls him out with tobacco and tobacco juice pouring out of his mouth. Hansen has words for Dustin Rhodes. Heyman then complains about the microphone not working and says he quits this job. That was pointless!

The Great and Powerful Oz vs. Tim Horner

-More fun with gimmicks as this is the historic debut of Oz! The story is Turner wanted synergy with their home video library and thus they paired wrestling with The Wizard of Oz. Kevin Sullivan is dressed like an old man welcoming Dorothy, The Tin Man, Scarecrow, and Lion to Oz. They walk up the ramp to a projection of a castle and after some pyro we see OZ! The monkey on Sullivan’s shoulder is pretty cute! Dorothy and crew run away as Oz makes his way to the ring with Sullivan yelling “welcome to Oz” over and over again. Well, I should say, it could just be Sullivan’s voice on the mic and someone else dressed as the old man. Oz is of course Kevin Nash with a wizard mask and a massive green cape with silver stars. Horner runs into Oz and bounces off. Slam from Oz and then a helicopter throw gets the pin at 28 seconds. Master Blaser to Oz! A few more steps before Big Kev gets his big break!

Winner: Oz via pin at 28 seconds

-The match was a SQUASH and that’s all I can rate. Everything before it was awful though. SQUASH

-Missy Hyatt is in the back with Terry Taylor and wonders if Z-Man is in the shower. It’s not Z-Man as Hansen comes out a bit too early. He then comes out in his boxers and spanks Missy with his hat. What is this show? This is how they thought it was best to compete with WWF?

Taped Fist Match: Flyin Brian vs. Barry Windham

-Last we saw Pillman on PPV he nearly had his neck broken in War Games thanks to a Sid powerbomb. Dusty calls Barry the best wrestler in the world today bar none! Barry shoves Brian on his ass, but Pillman uses his quickness to gain the advantage. He gets a flying shoulder and points away with right hands. Patrick pulls Brian off Barry in the corner. Barry yells about the rules and Dusty notes there are no rules. That’s what I thought as well, but we had Patrick pulling Pillman away in the corner. Barry gets a slam and heads up top, but Pillman hits a dropkick and Barry spills to the floor. Pillman comes off the top with a right hand to the floor. Barry runs Pillman into the ring post and Pillman lets us all see him blade. Windham is bleeding as well of the right hand. At this point after Oz, and Big Josh, I am good for some blood letting. Windham throws Pillman onto the railing and gets a face reaction for it as the crowd chants his name. Back in the ring Pillman gets a spin kick and fires off chops. Barry goes to the eyes and sends Brian into the top buckle. He drops him throat first on the top rope and delivers a back elbow. Another heavy chop from Pillman and one more for good measure. Barry with a belly to black suplex and JR is enjoying this one. They end up colliding heads in the middle of the ring, but get to their feet and start trading blows again. Brian blocks a suplex and gets one of his own. He heads up top, but Barry moves the ref out off the way and gets a taped fist shot to the balls. Superplex finishes at 6:08.

Winner: Barry Windham via pin at 6:08

-After what we have sat through this was a blast as it looked like two guys wanting to beat the piss out of each other. It was short, but that’s fine with a bloody brawl. ***

-More time wasting as DDP gets a talking a segment. Production is awful as we hear someone yell shut-up before the segment and then someone asks, “are we live?” There is also a mistake with the music starting too soon. DDP throws to soundbites from Sting and Luger. That is not the story though as we get the debut of The Diamond Studd. Hall is huge here! He slimmed down for The Razor Ramon role. I don’t remember Studd having the toothpick, but here we are. Wrestling is great as five years later Oz and Studd are in the biggest angle ever with Hulk Hogan turning heel.

Stretcher Match: Sid Vicious vs. El Gigante

-Oh man, this has bad idea written all over it! Can I have Pillman and Windham and their blood back? To their credit, this is a match they had to do just for the freak show appeal and there is a story as Gigante is pissed at Sid for nearly killing Pillman in WarGames. Sid being dwarfed by someone is a pretty cool visual. Sid keeps getting pushed away and isn’t sure how to attack here. He opts for a Test of Strength and we get the comedy spot, but Sid kicks him in the gut. Gigante hits a clothesline as Sid has to jump to sell it before rolling to the floor where he is no longer selling it. Sid goes to the legs and this has already gone longer than needed. Sid gets caught with a boot in the corner and Gigante gets a pin with a claw hold at 2:10.

Winner: El Gigante via pin at 2:10

-Not good at all, but short. DUD

-The One Man Gang and Kevin Sullivan are down to attack Gigante. He slams Gang on the stretcher, but Sullivan throws powder in his eyes. They beat Gigante with a chain and the stretcher, but Gigante is back on his feet and they bail. So nobody is going out on a stretcher?

THUNDERDOOM CAGE MATCH: Butch Reed vs. Ron Simmons

-It’s a normal cage match, but the team was called Doom so we need a fancy name. Teddy Long is also trapped in a shark cage that is raised above the ring. Nice bit as all three get an entrance and it’s the same song, so it just keeps running. This is JR’s kind of match and he is already talking football. They start slugging it out to start which makes sense. Simmons wins the first exchange and gets an atomic drop followed by a clothesline. Reed gets sent into the cage, but ducks a charge and Simmons eats steel as well. Simmons reverses a whip and Reed goes chest first into the corner. Belly to back suplex from Simmons. He charges and Reed gets the knees up to block as the crowd chants “peanut head.” Reed off the middle rope with an elbow for two. Simmons is bleeding from the head and mouth. Reed fires Simmons into the cage and then we get some cheese grater action. Reed bites at the open wound and goes to the eyes. Reed is still wearing Doom boots while Simmons has his own personal gear. Probably not a good sign for his future. Ron starts firing back with right hands, but a dropkick misses a Reed uses the ropes to slam on the breaks. Reed drops a fist and then goes to a choke. Patrick counts and forces a break which is dumb since this is a cage match. Simmons with another comeback and he sends Reed into the cage. Reed uses the tights though to pull Simmons face first into the cage to end that rally. Simmons gets dropped throat first on the top rope. The crowd isn’t in to this put I appreciate the work so far. Reed gets a two count and is not happy with the ref. Nice piledriver from Reed, but only gets two. Reed uses Ron as a battering ram and runs him into the cage. A bunch of right hands and Reed gets another two count. He hooks a reverse chinlock as this one is starting to lose some steam. The crowd finally comes alive with a chant for Simmons. He plays off the crowd and starts another comeback. He breaks free of the hold, but sets too early on a backdrop and Reed gets a swinging neckbreaker. Reed is dominating this one! Reed heads up top and hits the flying shoulder block, but Simmons gets a foot on the ropes. Boo! It’s a cage match. Let him kick out if you want to push him as your next guy! Reed goes for a splash, but Reed gets the knees up to block. Fourth time is the charm as Simmons starts rolling with this comeback. There’s the backdrop! I take that back as Reed cuts him off again as he hits a high knee. Double clothesline leaves both men down! Long dropped something into the ring from his cage and Reed gets his hands on it. He tries to use the chain but misses wildly and Simmons hits a spinebuster for the pin at 9:41.

Winner: Ron Simmons via pin at 9:41

-I was digging the hatred, but it went a big long and Simmons got his ass beat for 90% of the match before getting a spinebuster out of nowhere for the pin. **1/2

-We get a special video package looking at The Steiners and Sting/Lex Luger. This was something out of Rocky with the music but not as epic.

WCW World Tag Team Titles: The Steiner Brothers (c) vs. Sting and Lex Luger

-JR mentions The Steiners are also IWGP Tag Team Champions. Dusty says if there ever was a Main Event this is one. Except, it’s not! Probably should have been. Lex starts with Rick and a lockup goes nowhere. Another go and Rick backs Lex into the corner, but offers a clean break. Rick gets back control but Lex is able to get loose enough to grab the bottom rope. Lex grabs a side headlock, but Rick transitions to a head scissors. Lex makes the mistake out trying to out wrestle Rick and has to find a bottom rope to force another break. Rick tries a leaping shoulder, but he bounces off Luger. Lex gets a power slam for two as he has his first advantage of the match. Short lived though as he misses a charge in the corner and Rick sends him flying with a belly to back suplex. Steiner-line gets two! Whip to the corner and Lex gets sent flying with a backdrop. Another trip to the corner, but Lex fires out and hits a clothesline. Gorilla Press Slam and then a tag to Sting. He hits a clothesline that sends Rick to the floor. Sting goes flying over the top with a cross-body to the floor. That was clean! Dusty has a reason to be excited now. Face plant, but Rick just stands up and barks at Sting. Awesome! Sting runs Rick upside down chest first into the corner, which is Rick’s move. Cool! Stinger Splash misses and Scott gets the tag to a big reaction. Double undertook into a powerbomb and then a tilt-a-whirl slam as this place is exploding now. Sting is back though and gets a stun-gun! Luger back in with a suplex and tag back to Sting. Scott catches him with an inverted atomic drop. Scott puts Sting on top and brings him down with an overhead belly to belly for two. Scott tries to clothesline Sting off the corner, but misses and goes over the top and nearly takes out Dusty and JR. Luger back in and gets a two count. Scott with another suplex, but Lex catches him with a power slam. Lex looks for The Torture Rack, but Scott counters with a Side Russian Leg Sweep! Tag to Rick who comes off the top with a bulldog for two. Sting comes in with a dropkick off the top rope. Rick and Lex start punching each other in the face. They each duck clotheslines and end up colliding to leave both men down. Sting gets the tag first, but Scott soon follows. Now they exchange right hands. Suplex from Sting! Scott blasts him with a forearm and looks for a Tombstone, but Sting flips it over and connects with his own for two as Rick makes the save. Luger tackles him and that takes the ref out as he spills to the floor. Rick and Lex fight on the floor. Back in the ring Sting gets a Stinger Splash and here comes Nakita Koloff. Stings shoves Luger out of the way, but takes a chain shot from Kellogg and Scott covers for the pin at 11:09.

Winners and Still WCW World Tag Team Champions: The Steiner Brothers via pin at 11:09

-This was great though I wasn’t a fan of the ending. Still, a fantastic match that had the crowd rocking and was the best thing on this show by far. You just had to know these four would mesh so well together. ****1/2

-Sting is bleeding and gets checked on by The Steiners and Luger as he tries to let them know what happened.

-Schiavone is backstage trying to get a word with Koloff. He notes Sting was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Sting sprints to the back and they brawl out the door and into the parking lot.

WCW World Television Championship: Arn Anderson (c) vs. “Beautiful” Bobby Eaton

-Arn with yellow tights just looks weird to me for some reason. Arn gets a series if headlock, but Eaton keeps breaking and catches Arn rushing in with a punch to the jaw. Arn is stunned but suckers Eaton to coming in and catches him with a kick to the gut. Arn floats over in the corner, but charges into a knee and then gets mowed down with a clothesline for two. Eaton hooks an arm-bar, but we get a break as they get close to the ropes. Arn lands some strikes that sends Eaton to the floor. They battle on the apron and Eaton heads up top. Arn launches him off the top and Eaton SPLATS on the ramp. He looks for a piledriver, but Eaton backdrops out. Eaton gets another backdrop that dumps Arn back into the ring. Eaton gets two off a double ax from the top rope. Eaton immediately goes back to the arm-bar and switches to a hammerlock. Arn is able to get to his feet and force a break in the corner. Arn decks Eaton over the ref’s back and then wraps his knee around the post. Another shot to the post! Arn pulls him back to the middle of the ring and goes to work on the knee. He gets a step over to continue the damage and uses the ropes for extra leverage. Eaton mounts a brief comeback, but the knee is gone and he collapses to the mat. Arn goes right back to the knee as he bangs it off the apron. Eaton hobbles around on 1 leg, but is still able to punch Arn in the face. He collapses off the last punch, and that gives Arn an opening as he goes right back to the knee. The crowd is burned out from the last match and it shows by how they are reacting to this one. Arn goes for a suplex, but Eaton blocks and gets a half suplex as the bad knee kept him from getting Arn all the way over. Cool! Arn goes back to the knee and it makes all the sense in the world, but man, is it boring. Eaton gets off some kicks from his back and then lands a right hand and another. Arn with a slam and tres a Vader Bomb, but Eaton gets the knees up. Eaton runs into a spinebuster for two! Arn off the middle ropes but gets caught with a right hand to the gut. Eaton gets a neckbreaker followed by a slam. He heads up top, but Windham is here and Pillman is right behind him. They fight which lets Eaton get the Alabama Jam for the pin and title at 11:50.

Winner and New WCW World Television Champion: Bobby Eaton via pin at 11:50

-This was 8 minutes of Arn working the knee and not too much else. The selling from Eaton was great but nobody cared until the ending and Title change. Technically fine, but kind of boring to watch. **1/2

WCW World Heavyweight Championship: Ric Flair (c) vs. Tatsumi Fujinami

-The story here is Fujinami won the NWA World Title from Flair in Japan to split the Titles, but that was only for Japan. The NWA World Title isn’t even mentioned here, but Fujinami’s IWGP Heavyweight Title is, but that’s not on the line here. Flair’s music is awful as they decided to change it from some reason. We also have 2 refs with Alfonso on the floor wearing the uniform of the NWA and Tiger Hattori is the in ring ref. Some mat wrestling to start but Flair gets Fujinami to the corner and fires off with chops and forearms. Fujinami returns fire as they are laying them in. Backdrop sends Flair flying! Drop toe-hold into a Bow and Arrow! Ross brings up Flair’s broken back from the plane crash. They trade chops again and Fujinami wins that exchange. He fights to get a Boston Crab as Flair screams in pain. Fujinami transitions to a death lock and the crowd is still sleeping as nothing has been able to follow that tag match. It really should have closed the show. Flair gets dirty and thumbs the eye. He misses a back elbow, but Fujinami does’t miss a flying forearm. It gets two as Flair rolls to the apron. Fujinami brings Flair back in with a suplex. He “hits” a jumping headbutt that looked like it missed and thankfully Flair didn’t sell it. He repeats the spot and Flair still to the floor. Flair takes advantage on the floor though and fires off chops. Back in the ring he sells the knee, but is able to target the lower part of Fujinami’s leg. Shinbreaker leads to the figure-four. Flair slaps Fujinami around as he does all he can to reverse the pressure. Flair is the one screaming now, but is able to roll to the apron to break. They stand tall in the middle of the ring and start trading blows. Fujinami wins the battle and gets The Scorpion Deathlock. Well, Flair should be used to this! He is able to get to the bottom rope. Saito suplex gets a two count! And another two count! Flair breaks a headlock with a belly to back suplex. Flair drops a knee and you can almost hear the presence of a crowd. They counters moves until Fujinmai tries to get a bridge, but he doesn’t have enough left to get the move. Flair lands a kick to the face and then pitches Fujinami to the floor. He blocks being thrown into the railing, and cracks Flair’s head off the railing which splits him open. Flair gets tossed into the post and they head back into the ring. Flair shoves Fujinami away, but gets decked for his trouble. Flair Flip in the corner, but he bounces back inside the ring. Chops from Fujinami, but Flair goes to the eyes. Chop, punch, chop, punch! Oklahoma Roll is missed and both men are selling exhaustion. Flair rolls to the floor and does a Flair Flop in front of Alfonso. Flair gets a thumb to the eye in from the apron, but gets caught trying to go upstairs. He gets slammed down and the crowd boos Fujinami. Octopus hold as Dusty notes you don’t know whether to give up or go blind. We get a USA chant which is the first sign of life since the Tag Match. Flair is able to counter and free himself. Both refs check on the cut on Flair’s head. He is good and fires off a chop. They start trading blows and we get another Flair Flop! They collide in the middle of the ring and Flair bumps to the ramp and Fujinami to the floor. They beat the count and Flair lights up the chest with a chop. Slam attempt, but Fujinami falls back for a close two count. Small package gets two for Fujinami! This is finally starting to pick up! Fujinami with a roll-up, but Flair kicks out and Fujinami wipes out Tiger. Flair gets a roll-up with the tights and Fonzie is in to count the three at 18:39.

Winner and Still WCW World Heavyweight Champion: Ric Flair via pin at 18:39

-Another one that bored me to tears, but was technically good. It picked the last few minutes, but took some time getting there. The dead crowd didn’t help either. ***

-Thanks for reading!