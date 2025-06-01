Leighty’s Retro Review: WWF Survivor Series 1991  

-The end of 91 is coming soon and I can’t wait to get to 1992. Just two more shows after this one and then my countdown of the PPV matches. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Gorilla Monsoon and Bobby “The Brain” Heenan

-Joe Louis Arena, Detroit, MI

-Nov. 27, 1991

-Attendance: 17,500

-PPV Buys: 300,000

-Gorilla Monsoon welcomes us to the show and we immediately go to the shocking footage that was shown on Superstars only a few days earlier.

-Jake Roberts goads Randy Savage into the ring, attacks, and then ties in the ropes and after beating on him, breaks out a cobra and IT ATTACHES TO AND BITES THE ARM OF RANDY SAVAGE. To say this freaked me out as a kid would be an understatement. Now, it’s just awesome and I give Savage all the credit in the world for letting that happen. It’s still insane to this day. Vince is great on commentary as he freaks out. You can see where the snake won’t let go and Jake is doing all he can to pull it off without looking like he is pulling if off. It is just chaos as Piper, officials, and a screaming Miss Elizabeth try to get Savage out of the ring. Savage is bleeding for the arm as he wildly swings and misses at Jake as he acts like venom is rushing through his body. The crowd is watching in horror and I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! Vince is begging anyone to get Randy out of the ring as he mentions Savage has to be hallucinating by now. Jake is in the corner laughing as Randy falls off the stretcher and then tries to get back in the ring. We see a child in the crowd bawling his eyes out. Again, I LOVE THIS SO MUCH! I LOVE PRO WRESTLING!

-Jack Tunney makes a ruling and believes Jake’s excuse that he was under the assumption the Cobra was de-venomized. He bars all reptiles from ring side and reinstates Randy Savage after being retired since the loss to The Ultimate Warrior. He books Savage vs. Jake for This Tuesday in Texas (4 days after this show) and takes Jake out of his Survivor Series Elimination Match.

-We start proper with Gorilla welcoming us to the show and he is joined by Bobby “The Brain” Heenan. They immediately plug This Tuesday in Texas (get used to that) and it didn’t help as it bombed and we never got another show like that until they tried with Taboo Tuesday.

Survivor Series Elimination Match: Ric Flair (Team Captain) (w/ Mr. Perfect), Ted Dibiase (w/ Sherri), The Mountie (w/ Jimmy Hart), and Warlord (w/ Harvey Wippleman) vs. Roddy Piper (Team Captain), Bret Hart, Virgil, and The British Bulldog

-Flair has “The Big Gold Belt” and holds it above his head, but it’s blurred out thanks to Jack Tunney. The real reason is they no longer had possession of The Big Gold Belt and this was there way to use a different belt and make you think it was. Just check out the side plates that have the WWF logo. So if you paired everyone to the person they had issues with at this point it would be Flair/Piper, Hart/Mountie, Warlord/Bulldog, and Virgil/Dibiase. Funny enough, it’s Piper and Bret that ended up facing off a little over 4 months later at WrestleMania. This crowd is jacked for this match as they chant for Piper. He starts with Dibiase, but Flair comes from behind and kicks him in the knee. Piper ducks a clothesline and decks Dibiase. He drops Ted balls first on the top rope and ends up pulling Sherri into the ring. She jumps on his back as Gorilla wants a DQ, but Piper opts to just kiss her. The crowd is loving every second of this! Piper with a hammerlock as he takes Ted to the mat and makes the tag to Bulldog. He drops some knees and then brings in Virgil who puts the boots to Ted. Now Bret hets a chance and drops a leg before throwing some knees. Man, Ted is getting his shit kicked in! Piper in for a few shots and then Bulldog as they just trade off working the hammerlock. Virgil back in and he comes off the top with a shot to the arm. Bret as the rapid tags continue and he hooks an armbar. Ted finally creates space and is able to avoid a charge in the corner. He doesn’t tag out though and gets caught with a monkey flip. They go through a pin reversal sequence and Bret ends up with arm control again. Ted finally catches Bret with a hip-toss and makes the tag to Flair. This is his WWF PPV debut and Bret catches him with an inverted atomic drop. Bulldog back in and he catapults Flair into the top buckle. Flair back with a chop, but gets caught with a Gorilla Press Slam. Well, Bulldog can easily fill the role of Lex Luger. Piper with the tag and this place is on FIRE as he goes crazy with right hands. Flair to the floor and he storms off before we get a FLAIR FLOP! Piper sends him to the stairs, but Flair is able to get to his corner and brings in Warlord. The crowd is even pumped to see Piper vs. Warlord, but Roddy is smart and brings in Bulldog. They collide and neither budges so Bulldog gets a dropkick. He gets caught in the corner with a boot to the face. Mountie in and he fires off some chops and then hits a jumping back elbow. Bret gets the tag and Mountie bails to the floor and tags in Ted as he wants no parts of Bret. Backbreaker from Bret followed by the middle rope elbow gets two. They end up colliding in the middle of the ring to leave both men down. Mountie and Bulldog each get the tag and Bulldog dominates the exchange. Gorilla Press with some presses from Bulldog! Flair in and he fires off chops and Bulldog stares him down as again, Bulldog is playing the part of Lex Luger. Flair begs off and then more chops. Bulldog with a double clothesline to Flair and Ted. Powerslam to Mountie and everyone gets in the ring. Flair off the top onto Bulldog and he is pinned at 10:55.

-Team Flair with a 4-3 advantage! Piper in and he fights everyone in the opposite corner to pop the crowd again. He is severely out numbered though and gets beaten down. Flair fires off chops and then drops a knee! He taunts Virgil but misses a second knee. Piper with The Figure Four, but we get some great team work as Mountie fakes coming in to draw Virgil in and when the ref goes to him, Ted sneaks in and kicks Piper in the head to break the hold. That’s awesome! Dibiase in and he goes to a spinning toehold as the crowd starts chanting for Piper again. Small package from Piper, but Ted is out at two. Mountie in and he gets a Canadian Crab! Piper is too close to the ropes though and makes the tag to Virgil. Clothesline and everyone shorts arms Mountie as he tries to make the tag. Funny! A second try, and Flair decides he wants in. He slaps Virgil in the face and eats some right hands because of it. Backdrop and Flair begs off and tags Dibiase. They renew acquaintances as Virgil bounces his head off the top buckle. Dibiase reverses a whip and gets a power slam. Warlord in and he pitches Virgil to the floor. Flair smells blood and goes out to deliver a chop and send Virgil into the stairs. Bret helps Virgil back into the ring because he is a Canadian and a nice guy! Full Nelson, but everyone in the ring again and Bret comes off the ropes to deck Warlord and Piper covers him to eliminate him at 17:00.

-Tied at 3: Piper with a standing suplex on Dibiase! Tag to Virgil and he throws hands. Clothesline and another! Ted goes to the eyes but misses a clothesline and Virgil hooks The Million Dollar Dream. Ted runs Virgil into the top buckle to break! We are nearly 20 minutes into this one and it is flying by. Flair gets the tag and CHOPS! Belly to back suplex and tag to Mountie! Dropkick and he poses on the middle ropes as Gorilla yells at him for wasting time. Ted throws chops from the apron and then gets the tag. Elbow from the second ropes. Suplex from Ted and he brings Flair back into the ring. Double clothesline as it is just kind of cool to see Flair and Dibiase working together. Flair tries to get a cover with his feet on the ropes, but Virgil is able to kick out. Clothesline! He sets too early on a backdrop and Virgil gets a swinging neckbreaker. The race is on and Flair is in but so is Piper and the crowd is alive again. FINGER POKE TO THE EYES FROM PIPER! Everyone in the ring as Flair gets slammed off the top by Piper. Piper beats Flair and sends him to the corner where he flips over the top and to the floor. The ref then disqualifies everyone in the ring to end this at 22:48. However, Flair wasn’t in the ring so he is the winner and Gorilla is PISSED at that ruling, but Heenan is happy. The crowd is PISSED as well.

Winner and Sole Survivor: Ric Flair via pin at 22:48

-Fun match with an awful ending. If you want to disqualify the other four for not getting out of the ring, cool, but Piper was legal and got screwed here. I guess this would be the first and only time a Canadian was screwed at Survivor Series. The ending as really dumb and this could have been an all time classic had they let them finish it out, but I guess they wanted to protect people from doing a job. ***3/4

-Gene brings out the newly reinstated Macho Man Randy Savage. It seems they ran a phone line and 97% voted for Savage to be reinstated. Who were the 3% that didn’t vote for Macho? Savage tells us he was hallucinating and it was a living hell, but he could see and hear Elizabeth crying and that hurt him worse than anything Jake could do to him. Gene brings up all reptiles are barred, so I guess no turtles, lizards, or crocodiles. Gene asks about Miss Elizabeth and Savage brings her out to a big pop. There will only ever be one first lady of wrestling and it’s this lovely woman. Heenan” “Most married women don’t look that good.” You know, it’s actually kind of weird hearing Randy referred to as Liz’s husband. She thanks the fans and says she will be in Texas this Tuesday and hits an “oh yeah.” I can’t help but smile watching these two even if it didn’t end up with a fairytale ending.

Survivor Series Elimination Match: Colonel Mustafa (w/ General Adnan), The Bezerker (w/ Mr. Fuji), Skinner and Hercules vs. The Texas Tornado, Tito Santana, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, and Sgt. Slaughter

-Yes, Slaughter is back to waiving The American Flag after his run as an Iraqi Sympathizer. He went from heel getting death threats to back to waving the US Flag here in 3 months. Crazy people forgave him so quickly. They could have gone another 6-9 months with the story of Slaughter trying to win back his country, but they went for the quick turn as they likely let his run was over anywhere near the top of the card was finished. It may have also been rushed as they needed someone to take Steamboat’s place in this match as he quit and was WCW Champion after a BANGER only a few days earlier at WCW Clash. Skinner and Santana start us out with a lockup. Side headlock from Tito and Skinner rolls him over for a two count. Shoulder tackle from Tito and then the flying jalapeño from Tito, but Skinner falls to the floor which saves him. Back in Tito ducks a clothesline and elbow, but misses a cross-body or a flying taco according to Heenan. Bezerker in and he misses an elbow from the middle ropes. Tornado in and they do some ugly brawling. If you squint it’s World Class with Brody vs. Von Erich. Tornado fights out of the corner and makes the tag to Duggan. The crowd is happy to see him. He trades blows with Hercules and wins the battle. Bezerker grabs Duggan by the hair and that lets them beat him down in the corner. Back elbow from The Bezerker and in comes Mustafa. I bet he and Duggan would make for good traveling partners. Duggan gets caught with a double chop to the throat and that nearly knocks Mustafa over on his ass. This is rough to watch so far! The crowd is doing there best to hang in there. Mustafa gets a two count as Gorilla starts hyping what’s still to come as even he is skipping ahead of this match. Duggan with a suplex and the tag to Slaughter, who gets booed as the fans haven’t forgotten. Good! Slaughter with an atomic drop, then a clothesline and Mustafa is gone at 7:57.

-Team Tito up 4-3: Bezerker in and he runs wild for a bit and gets two off a big boot. Hercules in and he gets a two count. And another! Bezerker back in as the crowd starts a USA chant. Sarge ducks a clothesline and drops Bezerker on his balls. Sarge kicks him so hard he does a split in a comedy spot. Duggan in and he sends Bezerker to the floor with a clothesline. He rushes back in and Duggan backdrops him to the floor. Sarge gets in a shot out there. Bezerker back in and gets in a few shots, but Tornado in with discus punches for everyone. This is just falling apart all over the place. Hercules in and Tornado trips over him but makes the tag to Tito. At this point Tito might be the only one that can do anything in this match. He hits Hercules with the flying forearm to send him packing at 12:05.

-Team Tito up 4-2: Tito gets trapped in the corner by The Viking Everglade Experience! Tag to Slaughter and he gets a roll up on Skinner to send him pack at 12:25.

-Team Tito up 4-1: Bezerker gets rammed into the top buckle over and over. Slaughter with a whip and lands a right hand. Duggan with the running clothesline to finish the sweep at 14:11.

Winners: Tito Santana, Texas Tornado, Sgt. Slaughter, and Jim Duggan

-Sure, this one gets played out to one team is eliminated and not the opener. As mentioned this was rough and credit for the crowd for trying to stay into it. This match needed more Tito and someone on the other side he could work with to give us something. *1/2

-Gene brings out Jake Roberts as we continue to get a hard sell for This Tuesday in Texas. Jake is creepy here as he crosses her heart and swears he was told the snake had no venom. Gene calls him a sick man and Jake thanks him. I should point out Jake is wearing what appears to be his best Thanksgiving Day sweater! Jack spoke to God this morning and was told he didn’t like Gene. Man, so God isn’t a fan of Gene or Billy Gunn.

-We go back to Superstars where Hulk Hogan is a guest of The Funeral Parlor. Hogan knows the deal as he goes to look in the standing casket, but Ric Flair is out and they are face-to-face for the first time on TV. Cool stuff that blew my mind as a kid! “Big man, I just burst that bubble you had been living in and I am here on your doorstep with the Real World Championship Belt,” and yes, this one is the real Big Gold Belt. Hogan rips off the shirt, and he backs Flair up but here’s Taker out of the casket and he decks Hogan with the urn. Flair gets in some kicks and Taker goes to a choke, but Piper and Savage leave the commentary table to make the save with chairs. Taker just stares them down and rips the cross off Hogan’s neck in what had to be a call back to the Andre feud and I appreciate it. We just need Piper to whisper, “you’re bleeding.”

WWF Championship: Hulk Hogan (c) vs. The Undertaker (w/ Paul Bearer)

-Great production as they make sure to show freaked out kids in the crowd as Taker makes his entrance. This actually has a big match feel to it and that GONG was getting a good reaction. This is one year since Taker’s WWF debut. Also, even as a kid I figured this wasn’t going to be good for my hero as the match wasn’t closing the show. Hogan destroys the custom casket as he makes his way to the ring. Gorilla and Heenan are doing a great job of hyping this up as a big deal. Someone has a large “RIP HULK HOGAN” sign in the crowd. Taker shoves Hogan in the corner, but misses an elbow. Hogan seems uneasy to start. Lockup and Hogan gets a side headlock. Taker shoves off but misses a clothesline. Hogan tries a tackle, but not dice and he hits the floor to regroup. Loud Hogan chant with some boos trying to shout them down. Taker chokes in the corner and rolls the eyes in the back of his head. He throws strikes to the throat and gouges the eyes. Taker chokes Hogan with the top rope as Heenan makes hockey jones. Bearer chokes as Heenan’s monitor went out so he missed it. Slam from Taker! Elbow drop misses and Hogan starts firing off with right hands. Clothesline, but Taker stays on his feet. He goes for a slam, but Taker clubs him in the back. Running elbow from Hogan followed by some drops. Taker gets run into the corner and then the next. Right hands and a clothesline sends Taker to the floor, but he lands on his feet. Taker pulls Hogan to the floor and lands another strike. Hogan gets sent face first into the steps and Taker uses a cable to choke as Bearer distracts the ref. Back in the ring there’s more choking from Taker as the crowd starts another Hogan chant. More choking from Bearer as well and again, Heenan’s monitor just happened to go out. Shame! Hey, here’s some more choking from Taker! Hulk Hogan guy in the front row gets the crowd going again as Taker has a nerve hold. Hogan has to count at two a few times as his shoulders are on the mat. It looks like a claw hold on Hogan’s jaw. This goes on for way too long as Hogan is basically dead. The ref finally checks the arm and it stays up on the third go and the crowd is back into this as Hogan starts to rally. He kicks Taker in the gut to break and hits a series of shoulder blocks, but gets caught off with Taker’s leaping clothesline and it gets a solid pop. TOMBSTONE and Hogan is up as the crowd erupts. Punch, punch, punch, but Taker is still standing. He drops to one knee, so Hogan goes to the eyes and hits a slam. Ric Flair is here as Bearer grabs Hogan’s leg. Hogan sees Flair messing with the WWF Title and decks him. Big Boot back in the ring, but Bearer grabs the leg again. Taker hits Hogan from behind and TOMBSTONE on a chair (slid in by Flair) is enough for the pin at 12:45 to a rather big pop.

Winner and New WWF Champion: The Undertaker via pin at 12:45

-Taker dominated this one but man was his offense boring. Yes, Hogan no sold the initial Tombstone, but he gave Taker a ton before he went to the usual. The Flair and Bearer interference gave Hogan an out and set up the rematch. Not good, but the crowd reaction was fun. *1/2

-As we all know Hogan claimed he was injured on The Tombstone and Taker feared he broke The Golden Goose. He saw the replay later and Hogan’s head never touched. There was a Vice documentary on Hogan and they covered this and those around Hogan said he was in the hospital after the show and it wasn’t due to his head hitting anything, but to how tight Taker was protecting his head. Depending which guy you like is probably who you believe. I will say Taker saying he was afraid they would take the Title away from him is a crock as I am sure he knew he was only getting the Title here to set up This Tuesday in Texas. As a kid I wasn’t even mad Hogan lost as I knew he was winning The Title back on Tuesday when it was announced later in the night.

-Hogan is checked on by various officials and is rather slow in getting to his feet and walking to the back.

-Gene is backstage and he is pissed. Piper is here and says it is a bad day in the WWF. He calls Taker an Addams Family reject and claims Hogan is screaming for Tunney. Piper just goes on a crazed rant here as I assume they just told him to go and kill whatever time he could. He compares Taker being Champion to David Duke becoming The President.

-Sean Mooney is backstage with Ric Flair and Mr. Perfect and they are just a little happy with what just went down. Flair says he told Hogan he was short lived and little babies have tears in their eyes. Mothers looking at their fathers, wondering what’s next. He declares Hogan finished as there is only one World Champion and that’s him.

-Interview with The Natural Disasters and IRS and then with The LOD and BossMan. Steamboat was initially part of this match, but he was in WCW by this point.

-Jack Tunney is with Gene and says the ref’s decision but their will be a rematch between Taker and Hogan at This Tuesday in Texas and Tunney will be at ring side himself.

Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Nasty Boys and The Beverly Brothers vs. The Rockers and Bushwhackers

-It takes over 90 seconds from the bell, but Butch starts with Knobbs. Butch throws punches and then goes to the eyes. This crowd is dead right now following the result of that lost match. High knee from Butch and The Whackers get a double clothesline. Saggs in and he gets slammed on his face. The Nasty Boys gets run together and then we get a clothesline to send both to the floor. The Beverly Brothers are in and the get run into each other. Battering Ram for both Beverlys as the Bushwhackers have cleared the ring. The Rockers are in and hit The Nasty Boys with a double dropkick and the faces march around the ring as the heels regroup on the floor. Shawn and Blake have a go next. Shawn gets caught with an elbow in the corner, but gets a swinging neckbreaker as Blake sets too early on a backdrop. Blake with an inverted atomic drop and a backbreaker. Knobbs in and he misses an elbow. Luke back in and he pounds away in the corner and stomps the feet. Knobbs misses a charge in the corner, but comes off the middle ropes with a clothesline for the pin at 5:20.

-Team Nasty up 4-3: Shawn in and so is Saggs who gets a vertical suplex. The crowd shows some life (mainly from the women) as Shawn avoids a charge in the corner and gets a cross-body off the top rope. Marty in and he hooks a standing armbar. Pair of arm drags and back to the armbar as Heenan and Monsoon have forgotten about the match and plug the Taker/Hogan rematch on Tuesday. I don’t blame them really because there isn’t much going on here. Gorilla keeps getting everyone confused with their partners. Beau charges Marty and the ref gets bumped. Marty checks on the ref and pays for it as Beau decks him from behind. There’s a lesson there! Just let the refs go and hand them fend for themselves. Both men end up getting knocked down so each tags out. Butch runs wild and that probably means he is about to have his night ended. Sure enough Shaker Heights Spike finishes him at 10:14.

-Team Nasty up 4-2: Marty lands a back elbow on Beau and forces him into the corner. Whip to the opposite corner and then a monkey flip. Delayed rana gets a two count. Enzigiuiri sends Beau to his corner and he tags Blake back into the match. Shawn in and he goes to work on the arm. He gets caught on the ropes and The Beverlys hit a leap frog splash for two. Shawn gets dumped to the floor and Knobbs runs him into the apron. Heenan cracks jokes to keep me entertained! Elbow to the small of the back as Gorilla goes back to Hogan/Taker and Ric Flair. These poor guys are dying out here. Shawn in and gets a backslide to eliminate Beau at 14:30.

-Team Nasty up 3-2: Sunset flip from Shawn on Knobbs gets two, but he can’t make a tag as Saggs is back in. Gorilla calls out Marty for short arming Shawn on the attempted. See, Marty deserved to be thrown though that window! Shawn is trying to carry this match by himself as he hits a dive to the floor. He doesn’t tag out though and pays for it. Blake sends him throat first on the top rope, but Shawn lands a kick and finally makes the tag. Marty runs wild for a bit as someone yells, “boring.” Yep! Marty gets a roll-up on Blake for two, but eats a head-butt. Knobbs back in as the guy in the crowd really wants us to understand he is bored by this match. Hey, here’s more plugging of This Tuesday in Texas by the announce team. Slam gets two. Saggs back in and he hits a pump handle slam to a solid pop from the crowd. Belly to back suplex! More talk about This Tuesday in Texas! Mart blocks a splash by getting the knees up and the tag is made to Shawn. Clothesline to Knobbs and then he goes after Blake and Saggs. Everyone in the ring and Shawn gets pinned at 19:41 as Marty accidentally hits him with Saggs’ feet when he picked him up for a slam.

-Team Nasty up 3-1: Shawn is pissed and shoves Marty away at one point, but things settle down and he gives Marty a pat on the chest and wishes him good luck. Gorilla has no clue that Shawn was pinned as he wonders why he is heading to the back. Probably should have paid attention instead of plugging This Tuesday in Texas. Marty is toast as Blake hits him with a powrmlam, but doesn’t cover so he can bring Knobbs in and Gorilla still is claiming Shawn wasn’t pinned. Can someone tell him what’s happened in his ear? Marty with a superkick and he flies off the top with a crossbody onto the Nasty Boys in the aisle. Back in the ring he plans Blake on his face and gets a small package on Saggs, but Knobbs rolls him over for the win at 23:05.

Survivors: The Nasty Boys and Blake Beverly via pin at 23:05

-This was all kinds of a mess and they had to follow Hogan’s shocking loss. Not a good spot for them. The Whackers were cannon fodder and The Rockers tried but this was more about teasing their issues. Add in Gorilla having no idea what was happening with Shawn’s elimination and just not for me. *

Survivor Series Elimination Match: The Natural Disasters and IRS vs. The Legion of Doom and The Big Boss Man

-Boss Man starts with IRS and gets the early advantage but slips going to the top rope in a weird moment and then just jumps down as IRS moves away. Boss Man is sprinting around the ring and lands a right hand. Quake in the match and he wants Animal. He tags in but gets caught trying a crossbody and Quake hits a backbreaker. He misses a splash and Animal gets a standing dropkick. He ducks a clothes and hits one of his own for two. IRS back in as I just realized everyone in this match is now in the WWE Hall of Fame. Hawk in and IRS goes to the eyes. Bling tag to Typhoon as Hawk gets a Press Slam on IRS. He sends him into Typhoon, who catches him, but Hawk hits a dropkick to knock both down. Typhoon gets trapped in the corner and Boss Man goes rapid fire with punches. He crawls and makes the tag to Quake. He powers Hawk into the corner and brings IRS back in. Hawk has no time to sell for him and gets a belly to back suplex followed by a fist drop. Boss Man back in and he fires away with right hands. Leg Drop over the middle rope from Boss Man and in a cute spot he stands on IRS’ tie. IRS gets revenge by using his briefcase to blast Boss Man and he is gone at 6:25.

-Team Disasters up 3-2: Gorilla is back to plugging This Tuesday in Texas and wanting you to spend your money after dropping money on this show. I listened through the scrambled lines to both shows! Now, Peacock is the best deal out there for wrestling fans. The crowd chants for LOD as Quake mauls Animal. Typhoon with a bear hug because that’s what this match needs. I hate rest holds in multi man matches! He tries a splash in the corner, but kind of runs into a boot. Hot tag to Hawk and he runs wild. Shoulder tackle to Typhoon, but no count as IRS is in to force a break. The briefcase gets brought in again, but Typhoon accidentally gets nailed and he is pinned at 9:42.

-Tied at 2: Quake is pissed at IRS! I am sure that won’t mean anything down the line. Quake decides to leave with his partner and he is counted out at somewhere around 10:30.

-LOD up 2-1: I don’t like IRS’ chances here! Hawk misses a charge in the corner and goes shoulder first into the post. He drops an elbow and another before sending Hawk to the floor. He pitches Hawk into the stairs as LOD chant rings throughout the building. Back in the ring IRS gets a back elbow and goes to a chinlock. Boo! Hawk chant from the crowd as Heenan and Gorilla can’t even get on the same page with their banter. Both men collide in the ring as each had something in mind and whatever it was, didn’t work. Ugly! Hawk makes the tag to Animal and he gets a powerslam. This one has to be ending soon. Double clothesline! IRS bails to the floor and he is done with this as he heads to the back. Here’s The Boss Man and he forces IRS back to the ring. IRS should have let Boss Man deck him as should be a DQ. Instead he heads back and Animal hits a suplex from the apron. Can’t even get a Doomsday Device as Hawk just comes off the top with a clothesline for the pin at 15:21.

Survivors: The Legion of Doom at 15:21

-This was a mess as well, but at least had the crowd invested. It had better heat and was shorter so that makes it a classic compared to the last match. **

-Mooney is in the back and relays a message for Hogan as we can’t even get comments from him.

-Gene has found The Undertaker in what looks like a boiler room. Taker has Gene look into a coffin and we get a camera shot from there with Gene looking terrified. One more plug for This Tuesday in Texas as it will be the burial of Hulk-a-mania.

-Thanks for reading!