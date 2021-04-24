Leighty’s WWE 205 Live Review 4.23.21  

-Reigns vs Bryan should be great next week though it is going to spark all the Bryan to AEW, ROH, and NJPW rumors when he ends up losing and has to disappear from SmackDown. Now, to the Purple Brand! Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

-Announce Team: Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuiness

The Bollywood Boyz vs. Ariya Daivari and “The Premier Athlete” Tony Nese

-The Boyz gets Phillips to dance along with them, which Joseph always refused to do. We also have a new ring announcer in Samantha Herbert as well. These two teams have had plenty of matches against each other on this brand and Phillips mentions that The Boyz have never beaten Daivari and Nese. Samir and Nese start us off and Nese gets the advantage off a distraction from Daivari. Nese seems cranky tonight as he drills Samir with a running elbow and then makes the tag to Daivari. He fires off a sick chop and pounds away. Samir fights back, but nothing doing as he gets sent shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Cobra Clutch from Daivari and then a slam to the mat as Samir tried to fight back. Nese back in with a splash for two and then he goes to a reverse chinlock. Samir breaks with a jawbreaker, but can’t make the tag. He ducks a spin kick and gets a roll-up for two, but then eats a dropkick as he tries to get to his feet. Tag back to Daivari who drops some elbows for a two count. This is an ass kicking at this point as Daivari fires off another chop. A charge in the corner misses and Samir is able to snap off the Tornado DDT to buy time. Samir gets to his corner, but Nese yanks Sunil off the apron to stop that noise. Awesome! Nese back in and he gets a two off a snap suplex. He goes back to the ground with a body scissors. Samir fires elbows to break, but is still stuck in a chinlock. Nese cuts off the tag again and tries a suplex, but Samir lands on his feet and follows through with a neckbreaker. Both men are down and it’s a race and each man makes a tag. Sunil is the proverbial house of fire as he takes on both men. He comes off top on Daivari and then dishes out inverted atomic drops to both before getting a spin wheel kick on Daivari for two. A charge in the corner catches a boot though and Daivari heads up, but Sunil blocks. Nese gets the tag back and charges into a boot. A blind tag by Samir and The Boyz hit a top rope Hart Attack for two. Double superkick and The Bollywood Blast but Daivari is there to break up the pin. Daivari ends up getting posted and Samir hits a diving clothesline from the apron. Samir tries to get back in the ring and eats a running knee from Nese. The Running Nese (nasty look too) ends this one at 8:16.

Winners: Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari via pin at 8:16

-This was fun as they hit all the notes you want from a tag match and created a little suspense in the outcome. Running Nese looked awesome too! ***

-Recap of KUSHIDA successfully defending his CW Title on NXT against Oney Lorcan. Legado Del Fantasma attacks after the match. MSK make the save and that’s going to be a banger of a 6 man tag on Tuesday.

August Grey vs. Ashante “Thee” Adonis

-This is a rematch from 4 weeks ago when Grey knocked off Adonis. Slow start as Adonis takes his time getting out of his entrance gear. The crowd chants “Take it off,” which makes me chuckle as I forgot how fun it is to have fans in the crowd. Some comedy stuff early as Adonis takes off Grey’s head band and rubs his face in it. Grey gains an advantage and then does the same to Adonis. Grey ducks a clothesline, but eats a back elbow. Nice! Adonis shows some good aggression as he pounds away in the corner. Grey gets a flash roll-up for two and then a one count off a knockdown. Grey goes to the arm and works on that for a bit as Adonis does a good job of showing a struggle in trying to get out of the hold. He goes to the hair to get Grey tangled in the ropes and instead of a clean break, yanks Grey throat first into the top rope. Sweet! Cheat to Win! Adonis buries a knee in the small of the back and then another to the ribs. A kick to the spine gets a two count and I appreciate the little touch of grinding his forearm in the face on the cover. Adonis has been impressing me with his improvement since I started reviewing this show 11 months ago. Adonis connects with an air drop drop kick, but can’t follow up thanks to a strike from Grey prior to the drop kick. Adonis goes to a chinlock as he screams for Grey to give up. He switches to side headlock, but Grey shoves off and goes to a sleeper. Adonis has no issues with that as he breaks rather easily with a belly to back suplex for two. Daivari is out to watch as he raised Grey’s hand when he lost to him a few weeks ago. Grey gets a European Uppercut to gain momentum and then connects with a bulldog. He heads up and walks the ropes into the twisting cross-body. He sends Adonis to the floor and they clothesline each other. Daivari passes on some words of advice to Grey as he tells him to take the count out win, but we have seen that Grey is above that. He pitches Adonis back into the ring, but spends too much time listening to Daivari and pays for it by getting caught with a Stun Gun. Long Kiss Goodnight finishes the upset for Adonis at 9:17.

Winner: Ashante “Thee” Adonis via pin at 9:17

-Biggest win for Adonis in his WWE career at this point. Good match even with the screwy finish though it continues the story they have been telling with Grey. It also pays off story Adonis had last year with Kendrick when he was reluctant to do what it took to win or got distracted too easily. This time he took the advantage presented to him. I like both these guys and hopefully we see them on NXT at some point down the line. ***

