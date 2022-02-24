Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 02.24.22  

-Looks like Cesaro is done with WWE as they couldn’t agree on a new deal. Well, it was a good run for him all things considered and yes, it should have been more, but honestly I think he accomplished a lot more than I thought he would when he first signed. We will always have Mania XXX ARMBAR and UFO from last year’s Mania plus all the banger tag matches. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina

Apollo Crews (w/ Commander Azeez) vs. Veer Mahaan

-Azeez distracts Veer which lets Apollo jump him from behind. He pounds away in the corner, but Veer drops him with a shoulder. Slam follows and then the leaping elbow drop. Crews goes low as he hits a basement dropkick to the knee. Azeez lands a cheap shot from the floor for good measure. Crews goes to a side headlock and gets a take down with a hair pull for two. Veer fights from his knees, but eats a boot to the face. Apollo uses the top rope to choke and goes back to the throat each time Veer shows life. Charge in the corner catches a boot to the face, but Veer can’t follow up. Apollo tries to send Veer into the buckle, but Veer blocks. Apollo heads up top, but gets caught on the way down. Veer gets a splash in the corner and then again. He decks Azeez who climbed on the apron and then finishes with his version of a Thesz Press at 4:59.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 4:59

-Weird ending to a dull match. Crowd was getting behind Veer a little more here than in previous weeks. *1/2

-Back to SmackDown from a few weeks ago as they recap the issues between Nakamura and Sami Zayn.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Nakamura defending his IC Title against Sami Zayn in progress. This may come as a surprise but these two men know how to wrestle. The story was strong as Sami worked on the knee until it finally gave out on Nakamura. Sami is our new Intercontinental Champion!

-Highlights from Elimination Chamber of Becky Lynch defeating Lita, Bianca winning The Women’s Chamber Match, Roman Reigns dominating Goldberg, and Brock creating havoc in the Men’s Chamber on the way to winning the WWE Title. Mania: Lesnar vs Reigns: Winner Take All!

-Back to RAW as Brock Lesnar opens up the show and celebrates becoming the WWE Champion once again. Paul Heyman interrupts and the banter between the two is fun as you would expect. Cowboy Brock is all the wins! Heyman informs Brock he has to defend the WWE Title at MSG on March 6th. I mean, even if Brock lost his title, he would still have the Universal Title match with Reigns thanks to his Rumble win. Brock promises he will be at SmackDown on Friday! Brock’s Heyman impression is solid!

-Back to RAW as Edge just throws out an open challenge to make sure he is booked for WrestleMania. Good promo from Edge as he teases the match being against several people. Personally, I will be disappointed if it’s not AJ Styles.

Liv Morgan vs. Queen Zelina (w/ Carmella)

-Lockup to start as commentary plugs the new reality YouTube show about Graves and Carmella. Zelina gets a side headlock and pulls Liv down by the hair. She poses for the crowd and then catches Liv charging with an armbar into a take down. Liv uses her flexibility to escape and gets a roll-up for two. Matrix from Liv as she avoids a clothesline and gets another roll-up for two. Back splash in the corner, but a second misses and Zelina follows up with a running knee. That sends us to our commercial break about two minutes into this one.

-Back after 2:30 of commercials with Liv getting an armdrag, but Zelina plants her face first on the mat for two. Zelina stomps away while controlling the arm. Modified version of a Dragon Sleeper and then into a standing headlock Zelina yells at the crowd for a bit too long as Liv gets another roll-up for two. Zelina goes to a hammerlock to control as she mocks the fans. Liv fights her way out and turns things into a suplex. Nice! Liv fires up and pounds away with bombs after a Thesz Press. Running knee in the corner followed by a missile dropkick from the top. Carmella gets Zelina’s foot on the bottom rope to save. Somewhere Zelina regains the upper hand and gets a two count. The crowd is into this one was they cheer for Liv. Out of nowhere Liv hits Oblivion for the win at 9:30.

Winner: Liv Morgan via pin at 9:30

-Like the opener a little dull at times, but it was fine as they were given a solid amount of time for a Main Event Match. Zelina as Queen is working well as she is running with the gimmick. Liv winning is the right call and perhaps she can find a tag partner to go after the titles as I assume they will be defended at Mania. *1/2

-Recap of The Woman’s Elimination Chamber Match. Bianca gets the win and will face Becky Lynch at Mania. No clue what they do with Alexa Bliss from here.

-Back to RAW as we joining RK-Bro vs. Owens/Rollins in progress as KO and Seth look for a path to Mania. They get the win and that makes our RAW Tag Match a Triple Threat now.

-Thanks for reading!