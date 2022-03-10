Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 03.10.22  

-Let’s see what this show and Veer Mahaan has in store for us this week after last week’s one show SQUASH match. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Veer Mahaan vs. Savion Truitt

-Seems Savion is a local kid and stepped up to the plate for this match. Veer tosses the kid around, but misses a charge in the corner. Savion attacks the knee, but then gets drilled with big boot to the face. Saxton mentions Veer is playing the long game as far as getting to RAW to keep the roster on their toes. Well, that’s one explanation. Truitt continues to get tossed around the ring and then gets dropped with a sidewalk slam. Leaping elbow drop and a delayed cover by Veer, but he picks the kid up at two. He hooks a nerve hold as again, if it’s going to be a SQUASH just give me a SQUASH. Truitt fights back and hits a dropkick, but gets caught trying a crossbody. Veer tosses him with a fall away slam and then hits the runing splashes in the corner. Million Dollar Arm connects and a DDT finishes at 4:50.

Winner: Veer Mahaan via pin at 4:50

-These matches against local jobbers don’t need to go 5 minutes. Save that for Jobbers to the Stars. This should have been a slaughter in under 3 minutes. SQUASH

-Back to The Pat McAfee Show (Plum High School) where Vince McMahon offers Pat a match at WrestleMania. I enjoy McAfee and the interview with Vince was great.

-Now to SmackDown as Austin Theory inform McAfee he is his opponent at Mania and slaps him in the face. I kind of but the theory (see what I did there) that this was supposed to be Theory vs. Shane for Vince’s love and Pat ended up slotted in the spot. Either way, good for Pat! Repping Western PA!

-Back to SmackDown 2 weeks ago as Johnny Knoxville interrupts Sami Zayn’s celebration and eats a Helluva Kick for it.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Sami Zayn vs Ricochet in progress for the Intercontinental Title. Wonderful match, but that was expected considering the two men involved. Johnny Knoxville is out to distract Sami and Ricochet sticks him with a rana into the pin to win the IC Title. Great moment and good for Ricochet.

-Later Sami flips out backstage as he throws tables around and challenges Johnny Knoxville to a match at WrestleMania. Knoxville accepts and I expect Sami will get him through a solid match.

-Back to RAW as Edge waits for someone to accept his Mania challenge and it’s AJ Styles. Edge goes full dick heel in quick order as he insults AJ, attacks him after a handshake offer and hits a conchairto after a kick to the balls.

-Back to SmackDown as Drew McIntyre continues to torment Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. It’s Drew vs Corbin at Mania!

-Back to RAW as the newly evil Edge, bathed in blue lighting, explains his actions to AJ Styles. He did it to help AJ as he needs the best AJ at WrestleMania. Edge tells us he has also fallen in love with this new version of himself that AJ helped bring out.

-Back to SmackDown as Ronda Rousey makes quick work on Sonya Deville. Charlotte is not impressed by the armbar and heads in the ring. Ronda gets an ankle-lock and Charlotte taps just to show that Ronda has more than the armbar.

The Street Profits vs. The Hurt Business

-Well, the crowd should be into this one at least as Profits are always over with the fans. I still expect The Profits to end up challenging for the RAW Tag Titles at Mania. Shelton slaps Ford on the apron which distracts everyone and lets Cedric land a cheap shot. Nice! Dawkins fights back and creates enough space to make a tag to Ford. He runs wild for a bit with a series of kicks and then ends with a dropkick. Blind tag to Cedric and he drops Ford with a Flatliner on the ring apron as we take our Main Event commercial break.

-Back with Cedric in control with a headlock and as always Cedric’s trash talk to the fans is on point. Ford gets kept in the wrong corner as Shelton makes the tag. He hits a snap suplex for two. Now Shelton with the headlock as the crowd tries to rally Montez. He elbows his way out, but runs into a backdrop that gets two. Tag back to Alexander as they have cut the ring in half on Ford. Neck crank from Cedric as he continues to talk trash. Some chops in the corner and then a tag to Shelton. Cedric charges and gets dumped over the top to the floor. Shelton gets decked as Ford dives for the tag, but great timing as Cedric pulls Dawkins off the apron. Shelton lifts up Ford and tosses him at Cedric who lands a knee to the face for two as Dawkins makes the save. Shelton misses a kick and Ford lands one which leads to the hot tag. Dawkins runs wild on The Hurt Business and hits the twisting splash in the corner. Shelton and Cedric end up on the floor which lets Dawkins hit an impressive dive over the top. Tag to Ford and he hits the Frog Splash on Cedric for the win at 9:23.

Winners: The Street Profits via pin at 9:23

-Solid tag match between four pros. Some good spots and a fun ending! **1/2

-Back to MSG last Saturday as Brock Lesnar nearly got his hands on Paul Heyman (“I love you” from a crying Heyman was great), but Roman saves and leaves Brock a bloody mess while celebrating with both titles.

-WWE2K22 commercial: I will be picking up my copy this weekend. So far the feedback seems positive and the sheer joy of Woods just being relieved the game was fun on his YouTube was great.

-Back to RAW as we join the Triple Threat RAW Tag Title match in progress. Credit to all three teams as they tore the house down. This was given a bunch of time and they delivered. Really, they could have put this on Mania and nobody would have complained. Then it happened as Orton blows the roof off the place as he catches Gable with the RKO as he was trying to hit a moonsault. That was sick! Riddle steals the pin to pop the crowd and give the titles back to RK-Bro and that leaves KO and Seth without a path to Mania apparently. I mean, I know what they are going for, but it seems silly when Edge gets their by just throwing out a challenge. Couldn’t Rollins do the same or is it because he doesn’t have the pull that Edge does?

-Later Kevin Owens closes the show by revealing his way to WrestleMania. He wants to have the biggest KO Show in Mania history and he wants a Texan on the show. He scratches off JBL, Booker T (liar who always claimed to be from Harlem), and Shawn Michaels (because he respects Bret Hart). He drops the name we’ve all been waiting for and lays out the challenge to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. He goes all in calling Austin a broken shell living on past glory. The crowd popping when Owens mentions this guys is probably drinking beer brought a smile to my face. Cruel of WWE to play Austin’s music though and get the crowd’s hopes up.

-Before going off the air we get the full video response from Austin that dropped on Tuesday. Is anyone really shocked the man can still cut a promo that brings passion and intensity. I’m all in! Let’s just go for it! Now I wonder if they will announce which night Austin appears as I can see them not doing it so fans will buy tickets to both nights. It will also be interesting to see if this match/confrontation/brawl draws a measurable amounts of ticket sales.

