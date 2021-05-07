Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 5.06.21  

-I am excited for this episode as Ricochet and Ali are having a rematch and various WWE Superstars have been rightly hyping up the work both men have done to promote their series of matches on Twitters. Let’s get to it!

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Corey Graves (subbing for Kevin Patrick who just became a daddy).

Ricochet vs. Mustafa Ali

-This is a rematch from last week that was won by Mustafa Ali. Ricochet with a dropkick at the bell and he starts firing off chops. He catches Ali with a cross body and then goes crazy with right hands. Ali bails to the floor and Ricochet is right after him. Ali throws a chop that has no effect and he runs back in the ring to get away. Ali gets sent into the top buckle and then Ricochet gets two off a springboard clothesline. Ricochet tees off in the corner and after Ali shoves off he does it again in another corner. Ali is able to bring him out of the corner with a flapjack and then stomps away in the corner. He lays the bad mouth on Ricochet and counters an enziguri with a leg whip. Ali goes to work on the limb, but Ricochet uses the good leg to create distance. One leg won’t get it done though as Ali gets in another shot and then hooks a half crab while also putting a boot on Ricochet’s neck. Sweet! Ali ties the knee around the bottom room and uses the apron to pin it in place. Ali misses a splash off the top as Ricochet was able to free his leg and roll away. They fight up top and Ali gets shoved off but lands on his feet. Ricochet then hits a Shooting Star Press on a standing Ali which looked awesome! Ricochet ducks a right and lands a kick to the chest and then a clothesline that turns Ali inside out. Dragon Suplex gets two! Ricochet shakes off the pain in his knee, but it gives away as he tries to lift Ali. Ali gets a pin and uses the bottom ropes like last week, but Ricochet reverses to one of his own and uses the tights to secure the win at 5:39.

Winner: Ricochet via pin at 5:39

-It played well off last weeks match and Ricochet showed some great aggression here. I assume this is leading to a 3rd match as they are 1-1 with each man taking a short cut to get the win. They really deserve more than 6 minutes, but I will take what I can get. **1/2

-Recap of Cesaro/Bryan and their issues with Roman and Jey Uso. It all leads to Bryan vs Reigns for the Universal Title on SmackDown.

-Back to SmackDown for the conclusion of Reigns/Bryan. Fantastic match that was best TV match on RAW or SmackDown since AJ/Bryan for the IC Title last year. Reigns wins and Bryan is done with SmackDown and apparently a free agent. Personally, I want him back with the WWE and want to see him in NXT. Give me WALTER vs Bryan at Takeover! After the match Cesaro attacks Reigns, but Jey makes the save and Cesaro has to watch as Bryan eats a one man Conchairto!

-Eva Marie is back after months of hearing she was back. Eva-Lution!

-Back to RAW as Charlotte Flair gets inserted into Ripley’s Title Defense against Asuka. It was bound to happen and better this PPV than at WrestleMania!

-Aleister Black vignette! This time Chapter 2 about reality. Again, these are cool and I am intrigued!

Jeff Hardy vs. Jinder Mahal (w/ Shanky and Veer)

-This is actually a battle of two former WWE Champions which probably hasn’t happened much on Main Event. Jeff charges after looking around to see how out numbered he is. Mahal fires back sending Hardy to the canvas. He tries a slam, but Jeff slips out and delivers shoulders in the corner. Mahal catches Jeff with a running elbow. He buries some knees in the back and goes to a chinlock. That goes on for a bit, before Hardy breaks, but he gets caught and slammed over the top to the floor. That sends us to our commercial break!

-Back with Mahal controlling with another chinlock. Some more knees as I feel bad for Jeff playing whipping boy to a returning Jinder Mahal on Main Event. Hardy gets whipped to the corner and Mahal chokes his with knee. Suplex from Mahal gets a two count. Mahal nearly falls down trying to get an abdominal stretch as this match is killing my spirit. Hardy thankfully gets a jaw breaker to pick up the pace and then a flying forearm. Mahal lands some clubbing blows, but gets caught with in inverted atomic drop. Jeff starts rolling through his patented offense which gets a two count. Hardy up top and he misses by a mile as Mahal was nowhere near, though I guess it was a blind leap for Hardy. A running knee and The Khallas finishes at 8:07.

Winner: Jinder Mahal via pin at 8:07

-I wasn’t a fan of this seemed a lot longer than 8:07. Nothing new from Mahal here and Jeff is in a position where him putting over people won’t hurt him, but man, he deserves better than this. *

-Recap of how we to from Lashley vs. Drew to Lashley vs Drew vs Braun for WrestleMania: Backlash!

-Back to RAW as Braun and Lashley do battle with Drew having fun watching while on commentary.

-Thanks for reading!