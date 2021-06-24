Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 06.24.21  

-The first episode of AEW Rampage is in Pittsburgh and luckily enough I was able to get tickets. A friend and I bought combo tickets for the Dynamite/Rampage shows, though I can only make it to Rampage due to work. So that should be a lot of fun as it will be my first non WWE show since I went to a TNA House Show in 2010 in nearby Chesswick, PA. Now to Main Event where it seems some new, but familiar faces are getting a look with main roster guys. Let’s get to it.

-Taped: WWE ThunderDome (Yuengling Center), Tampa, FL

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

Bronson Reed (NXT North American Champion) vs. Drew Gulak

-Obviously this is non-title! Gulak tries a go behind, but who are we kidding here as he gets shrugged off rather easily. He shoots for a leg, but again nothing doing as Reed picks him up and dumps him. Reed with a side headlock which grounds Drew to the mat. Drew uses the hair to escape and tries a leapfrog, but gets caught in midair and gets dropped. The Senton backsplash follows for two. Gulak gets to the apron and is able to drape the left arm off the top rope to get an advantage. He follows with a running dropkick in the corner, but gets dumb as he tries an Irish Whip. Reed hits a gorilla press, but walks into a jaw breaker. Gulak back to the arm and then he tries a roll-up, but again, who is he kidding? Reed squashes him and suplex into a DVD. Reed heads up and Tsunami Splash finishes at 4:15.

Winner: Bronson Reed via pin at 4:15

-Basically a SQUASH as Gulak got in a dropkick and some arm work and that was all. The point was making Reed look like a beast and Gulak helped do that. SQUASH

-Benjamin vs Kross is our Main Event this week!

-Recap of Roman and his issues with The Mysterios and The Usos.

-Back to SmackDown for Roman vs Rey inside Hell in a Cell. Wonderful match as you would expect and the powerbomb from the ring into the Cell was awesome. Just looked so great and Heyman screaming “Oh my God,” was perfect. Also, McAfee is fantastic on commentary! Reigns wins clean as a sheet as he continues to mow down challengers.

-Back to RAW as Sonya and Pearce call out Rhea and it’s just way to set-up Rhea vs Charlotte at Money in The Bank!

-Karrion Kross hype video!

Shelton Benjamin vs. Karrion Kross INXT Champion)

-Again, non-title match! Kross’ entrance is toned down compared to what he gets in NXT. Lockup to start and it’s an aggressive one as they jockey for position all over the ring. Shelton is definitely going to test him and I could see him as the gatekeeper for working with these guys to see what they have. Shelton with a go behind, but Kross backs him into a corner and unloads with strikes. He kicks away in the corner and gets in an uppercut to the back. He talks some trash and tells Shelton he has been watching him for years. Shelton gets in his face and lands a punch. Shelton with a shoulder, but Kross gets in a kick to stop that run. Clotheslines in the corner, but Shelton escapes a suplex and gets a neckbreaker. Cactus clothesline sends both to the floor as we take out commercial break at 2:30.

-Back at 4:07 with them exchanging blows in the middle of the ring and Kross wins that battle. Kross chokes Shelton with his leg on the middle rope and then with his boot on the mat. Snap suplex into a float over for two and to the ground with an armbar. Shelton fights to his feet and gets an armdrag to break and follows with a clothesline. Benjamin with some right hands and then a Stinger Splash in the corner. Kross no sells and hits a Saito suplex for two. A suplex from Shelton goes a bit wrong, but follows up with a spinning heel kick. Kross escapes another suplex attempt and gets The Kross Jacket for the tap at 8:03.

Winner: Karrion Kross via pin at 8:03

-That was going along well then it got a bit sloppy in the last moments which kind of hurt. Cross would probably be better off SQUASHING someone, but again, I am sure they wanted to see what he could do in a match with a pro like Shelton. This was fine, but again got a little wonky in the final moments. **

-Back to RAW as Lashley accepts Kofi’s challenge for a Universal Title match at Money in the Bank and also accepts a Hell in a Cell match with Woods for later in the night.

-Ricochet, Riddle and Morrison all qualify for Money in The Bank. For the women, Cross, Asuka, Naomi, and Bliss are qualified.

-Back to RAW for the conclusion of Woods vs Lashley inside The Cell. This was fine as I enjoy seeing Woods get to show out. Lashley winning was never in doubt, but the money was in the closing angle with MVP locking himself in the cage with the key and Kofi having to watch Lashley punish Woods with The Hurt Lock. Good stuff and a much needed way to heat up this program.

