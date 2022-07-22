Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 7.21.22  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Tampa, FL

Reggie vs. Akira Tozawa

-BACHELORS COLLIDE! Lockup to start and a go behind from Reggie. Tozawa counters, but then gets countered to which he counters as he takes it to the mat. Back to their feet and Reggie flips out of an armbar. Another lockup and Tozawa tries a sunset flip, but Reggie turns that into a roll-up for two. Tozawa plays dead on the mat while Reggie runs the ropes and does a flip into a backflip. Tozawa tells us he can do it as well and hits a cartwheel and a few flips. Reggie drops him with a Shotgun Dropkick and flips around the ring some more. Reggie up top, but Tozawa rolls out of the way and catches Reggie flush in the jaw with a running kick. Nice! Tozawa stomps a mudhole in the corner and goes to a headlock. Clothesline gets two. Reggie fires back with right hands and hits a spin kick. Pele Kick from Reggie. Front Flip into a splash in the corner and a spinning crossbody gets two. Reggie heads up top, but Tozawa rolls out of the way again. Reggie lands on his feet and they escape pins attempts until Reggie gets a roll-up for two. Tozawa lands a head kick and heads up top. Reggie meets him up there, but Tozawa drops him face first on the mat. Tozawa finishes with a sweet Senton Backsplash at 6:11.

Winner: Akira Tozawa via pin at 6:11

-This was one of the longer Main Event openers in a while as we rarely get anything past 5:30. This was okay for a Main Event match and good on Tozawa for getting an actual win in an actual match. It’s been a while! *1/2

-Video package on MMM and man, I don’t want to type these names if they end up on RAW and inevitably, Main Event. This Friday MMM debuts their Beachwear Collection and Max’s sister debuts.

-Also Brock Lesnar returns to SmackDown and Liv and Ronda go face to face.

-Back to SmackDown as we join Jimmy vs Dawkins in progress with Sami Zayn on commentary. The ref gets decked, but Dawkins ends up getting the win even with Jimmy’s shoulder being off the mat to continue that story. Jeff Jarrett gets named Special Ref for the tag rematch at SummerSlam.

-Video package for Carmella/Bianca/Becky!

-SummerSlam! Nashville! Reigns v Lesnar! Last Man Standings!

-Back to RAW as a Becky Lynch promo gets interrupted by Bianca Belair. She then gets interrupted by Carmella, who informs Bianca that if she gets counted out tonight she will lose the RAW Women’s Title. Becky jumps Bianca and it’s a two on one beatdown, but Bianca makes her own save.

-We join Bianca/Carmella in progress and Bianca gets the win which should end this feud. Becky picks up Bianca’s Title and drops it at her feet before walking away from her. Bianca/Becky at SummerSlam!

-Rey Mysterio gets honored on RAW this week for his 20 year WWE anniversary. Roman Reigns will be there as well since RAW is coming from MSG.

Alpha Academy vs. Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander

-This could be fun! Cedric starts with Otis and Cedric tries to clown him, but gets slapped for it. Serves him right! Otis flexes and Cedric gives him a subtle crotch chop. Cedric hits a dropkick, but that doesn’t do anything and Otis smashes him to the mat. Gable in and he fires off chops and tells the crowd to “SHOOOOSH.” Alexander avoids a charge in the corner and gets a head scissors. Tag to Ali and they run through their tandem offense as we head to a break.

-Another commercial for Edge’s return!

-Back with Gable working the knee of Alexander. He hits a kneebreaker followed by a belly to back suplex. Otis back in and he hits a World’s Strongest Slam for two. Clubbing blow from Otis and he throws some forearms across the face. Running splash in the corner and then a standard one flattens Cedric. Otis to the middle rope, but The Vader Bomb misses. It’s a race for the tag and Gable gets in first. He tries to cut off Cedric, but the hot tag is made to Ali. He knocks Otis off the apron and gets two off a Tornado DDT as Otis makes the save. All four men brawl and Cedric gets set up for a Doomsday Device but Ali makes the save. Cedric and Ali hit a double superplex off the back of Otis for two. Sweet! Otis gets low bridged to the floor and Cedric follows with a flip over the top. Back inside Gable avoids the 450 and muscles Ali into a German Suplex. Otis gets the tag and gets the pin off Gable hitting The Alpha Bomb from the middle rope at 8:49.

Winners: The Alpha Academy via pin at 8:49

-This was fun and that last 60 seconds of the match was pretty great. I like both these teams and they need to be featured in the title scene once The Usos/Profits finish up their feud. ***1/4

-Bella Twins get the A&E Bio treatment this Sunday. I’ll have my recap of Austin/Rock Rivals late Sunday.

-Rundown of The SummerSlam card.

-Back to RAW as Logan Paul shows up to confront Miz and wants an answer to his challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Miz would rather take a stroll down memory lane and shows footage from their tag match win at WrestleMania. Miz leaves out where he turned on Paul, but Logan makes sure we see it. Miz tries to explain, but Paul just wants his match at SummerSlam. Paul actually gets the crowd on his side which is something else. Paul and the crowd chant “Tiny Balls” which gets Miz angry and he accepts the match. They brawl and Miz gets clotheslined to the floor. Ciampa attacks from behind, but Paul is able to escape.

