Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 1.25.24  

-In the grand scheme of things this show means even less today with everything else happening in wrestling, but let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Gigi Dolan vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Piper Niven)

-For those keeping track, Samantha went back to introducing Chelsea with the “valley girl” accent. Good! Not sure if that was allowed because this is Main Event and not many people watch. Chelsea clowns Gigi to start as she makes it know that Gigi doesn’t belong here. Gigi gets a roll-up for two and then lands a chop to the back and kick to the chest. She gets arm control, but Green backs her into the ropes. Gigi maintains control and ties Chelsea up in the ropes. She hits a dropkick, but misses a second one. Chelsea takes control and lands strikes in the corner. Dolan gets sent into the middle buckle and Chelsea is kind enough to let the fans know they should get their cameras out. Chelsea gets a bow and arrow and makes sure to pull the hair when needed. Green hooks a reverse chinlock and lays in some forearm strikes to the chest as the crowd chants for Gigi. She responds by getting a roll-up for two. They end up kicking each other and both women are down. Gigi gets rolling with strikes and lands a head kick that sends Chelsea staggering. Dolan with a sweet release German Suplex that folded Green isn half. She gets a basement dropkick against the ropes for two! Piper gets involved as she helps block the Gigi Driver. Chelsea hits The Unprettier for the pin at 5:09.

Winner: Chelsea Green via pin at 5:09

-The last minute or so picked up and it took two people to win, so Dolan was protected some. This was okay if a little clunky in spots. German Suplex was sweet though! *1/2

-Back to SmackDown for the contract signing for The Fatal 4 Way. AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton all sign, but Paul Heyman is out for Roman Reigns. He tells us that Roman won’t sign the contract, so Nick Aldis tells him that’s fine as the three men that signed will have a Triple Threat Match for the Vacant Title. Heyman is not happy and says the match should be one on one and Knight feels that should be home. AJ disagrees and they start brawling. Heyman laughs until Orton grabs him by the tie and tells Paul he will reintroduce Roman to the three most feared letters in the WWE, R K O. -Later in the show, Randy Orton gets a rare clean win over Solo Sikoa even with LA Knight, Jimmy Uso, and AJ Styles all getting involved. Orton delivers the RKO to Knight and AJ, but here’s Roman! He pops up and hits a Superman Punch and then signs the contract. Spear is countered into the RKO to send the crowd home happy.

-Royal Rumble stats video package! Always great! It was always a bucket list item to attend a Rumble and thankfully they came to Pittsburgh in 2014. Funny enough, that was Punk’s last WWE show until this past return. As per the video package: 3653 days between Rumbles for Punk!

-Back to RAW for the hyped CM Punk/Cody Rhodes verbal confrontation. I enjoyed it and like the twist they each put on the idea that they have become what the other is billed as. I do find it refreshing they are resisting the urge to go deep cuts with references to AEW that we would eat up, but many others would be confused. They stare each other down as they are the two favorites to win The Rumble with GUNTHER being the dark horse.

-SmackDown Tomorrow: Carmelo Hayes vs. Austin Theory! Tag Titles Match: Carter/Chance vs. Kabuki Warriors!

Myles Borne vs. Brutus Creed

-Borne avoids a lockup to start and then we get a proper lockup. Nothing happening, so we go again. Borne backs Brutus into the corner and pie-faces him. Brutus gets a series of slams and tries another takedown, but Myles lands an elbow. He charges, but gets sent down with a shoulder. He drops Borne with a spinebuster and delivers clubbing blows alas Donkey Kong that gets the crowd counting along. Brutus heads up top, but Borne knocks him off balance and then hits a sweet dropkick that knocks Creed to the floor. We take a break at 2:22.

-Back at 4:11 with Borne still in control. He stomps away in the corner and picks Brutus up to stomp some more. Whip to the corner followed by a double stomp to the small of the back for a two count. Borne hooks a reverse chinlock and works that for a bit. Brutus punches his way out and gets a roll-up for two. Borne with a jump reverse neckbreaker for two and then back to the chinlock. The crowd rallies behind Creed and he powers his way out. He gets a series of clothesline and then tosses Myles across the ring. Splash in the corner followed by a Torture Rack into a Samoan Drop. Standing moonsault gets a two count! Creed gets caught with a Randy Orton powerslam out of the corner. He tries a suplex, but Creed blocks and tries one of his own. Borne slides out, but misses a dropkick. Powerbomb from Creed! He heads up top and connects with The Brutus Ball for the pin at 8:47.

Winner: Brutus Creed via pin at 8:47

-Started slow, but picked up by the end when they started throwing each other around the ring. It’s cool watching my Level Up kids pop up on the Main Roster. **

-Video package on the issues between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest!

-Royal Rumble commercial focusing on The Fatal 4 Way!

-Back to RAW for the great Seth Rollins/GUNTHER confrontation. I have Punk as my pick to win The Rumble with GUNTHER as the next pick. Cody doesn’t need to win it two years in a row and nobody else really seems like a threat. The winner is picking Seth as they can set up Roman’s challenger another way.

-Next week on RAW: GUNTHER defends his IC Title against Kofi Kingston! Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed! Tag Titles: Judgment Day vs. DIY! I didn’t get DIY vs. KO/Sami, but can I get DIY vs. Dunne/Bate at some point?

-Back to RAW for Priest vs. McIntyre. Fun match as it was two big dudes smashing each other until one was left standing. R Truth gets involved and gets his ass kicked by both men before accidentally costing Damian the match.

-Thanks for reading!