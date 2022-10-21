Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 10.20.22  

-Condolences and deepest sympathies to Kevin Nash and his family! Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Paycorn Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Cameron Grimes vs. Akira Tozawa

-Grimes with a go behind, but Tozawa gets a standing switch. Grimes floats over and into a side headlock. Shoulder block from Grimes and then he buries a knee into Tozawa’s midsection. Tozawa gets his feet up in the corner to block and charge and snaps off a head scissors. Grimes catches Tozawa and gets a two count off a swinging slam. He fires Tozawa into the corner and gets a two count off that. He goes to the arm, but Tozawa punches his way out. He runs right into a clothesline which gets Grimes another two count. Back to the chinlock while working on the shoulder as well. Tozawa counters a throw into a rana. He heads up top and hits the back elbow for two. The crowd is behind Tozawa in this one. Grimes fights out of a Fireman’s Carry and gets a superkick. Collision Course followed by The Cave In finishes at 4:46.

Winner: Cameron Grimes via pin at 4:46

-Not much here. The crowd was more into Tozawa so the at least worked the match with Tozawa fighting from underneath. *1/2

-Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth are backstage. Truth mentions he won last week and this week they are going to have some fun. Benjamin tells Truth he told him last week he needed to be more serious. Truth tells him they had a pre-nup and Benjamin corrects him. Shelton tells Truth he had his fun when he debuted in 2002 and at this point in his career it is all about being serious so he stays hungry. He tells everyone he is a former IC, US, and Tag Champion because it reminds him of what he was. He is at the back end of his career and is no longer The Gold Standard and he can’t do this anymore. He leaves! Intrigue and good promo from Shelton!

-Back to RAW a few weeks back as Brock Lesnar destroys Bobby Lashley and Rollins picks the bones to win The US Title.

-Hulu commercials!

-This week on RAW it’s Bianca Belair vs. Bayley in a non-title match.

-Back to RAW as Bobby Lashley calls out Brock Lesnar and you don’t have to ask Brock twice. THE HOSS FIGHT IS ON! Lashley spears Lesnar through the barrier, and slams him through a table as refs, officials, and wrestlers try to separate them. This was great! Somewhere Big E is watching this and smiling!

-Brock vs. Lashley is set for Crown Jewel!

-Back to RAW as Mustafa Ali throws out a challenge to Seth Rollins for The US Title. Rollins laughs at him and the fight is on.

-Roman/Logan Crown Jewel commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back to RAW as Elias returns and gets interrupted by Riddle. Riddle is a huge Elias fan and lets him know that he rocks. Seth Rollins does interrupt which leads to our Main Event.

-Rollins/Riddle US Title Match is joined in progress with Riddle holding onto a triangle. Rollins rolls to the floor and wants Elias to hit him and when he doesn’t, he drops him with a superkick. Elias tries to get involved and Riddle eats a stomp to take the loss. Elias gets stomped as well. Ali hits the ring and sends Rollins packing. I smell a 4-Way at some point.

-Duke Hudson is backstage trying to impress Dana Brooke. Cedric comes up and Hudson introduces himself as the guy that is going to embarrass Cedric later. Duke isn’t impressed as he is bigger and stronger. Duke: “Good luck kid.”

-Hulu commercials!

-Logan Paul returns to SmackDown Friday!

-Video package on Bray Wyatt’s emotional return to SmackDown. Great stuff that ends on a cliff hanger with the creepy masked figure popping up on the screen.

Duke Hudson vs. Cedric Alexander

-Cedric is talking already and the crowd loves him for it. Lockup to start and Hudson shoves Cedric across the ring. The crowd boos and Duke tells them to kiss his ass. Good! We need heels! Hudson powers Cedric into the corner, but Cedric uses his quickness to escape. Lockup again and Hudson shoves off and gets a shoulder tackle. He drops to his knees to make this a fair fight which is a total dick move, but awesome at the same time. Cedric responds with a dropkick to the face. He tries a suplex, but Duke powers him up and drops him on the top rope. A running boot knocks Cedric to the floor as we take a break.

-Crown Jewel commercial!

-Hulu commercials!

-Back with Hudson getting a side suplex for two. He throws elbows in the corner and connects with a short-arm clothesline. Hudson poses which lets Cedric get a roll-up for two. Hudson backs him into a corner and works him over some more. He taunts the crowd some more and hooks a neck crank as the crowd starts a “Lets Go Cedric” chant. Hudson gets caught with a boot in the corner and then another. Cedric lands a forearm and gets attacking with strikes. He finally drops Hudson with a dropkick to the knee. Hudson bails to the floor, but Cedric greets him with a suicide dive. Cedric jumps back in through the ropes and gets a modified Flatliner for two. Nice! Hudson drops Cedric throat first on the ropes and then slingshots over Cedric and gets a release German Suplex for two. Sick! Crucifix Powerbomb is countered with a head scissors that sends Hudson into the buckles. Cedric connects with The Neurazlier and a brainbuster finishes at 8:50.

Winner: Cedric Alexander via pin at 8:50

-Nice little match here! Hudson used his power and looked good out there as he drew good heel heat. Cedric was a good babyface fighting underneath and survived long enough to create an opening and get the win. ***

-Back to SmackDown as HHH makes Rey Mysterio a member of SmackDown and he wins a shot at GUNTHER and his IC Title! GUNTHER tossing Rey around the ring will be glorious!

-Back to RAW as Judgment Day and The OC have a war of words and they will face each other at Crown Jewel. AJ challenges Dom to a match and it will happen later on RAW.

-Hulu commercials!

-Viking Raiders vignette! They are slowly rebuilding a tag division on both brands.

-Back to RAW as we join AJ Styles vs. Dom Mysterio in progress. The OC and Judgment Day get into it on the floor which gets the ref’s attention. Rhea gets involved and Dom gets a roll-up for the upset win. Graves did a great job of selling the upset.

-Thanks for reading!