Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 2.09.23  

-Announce Team: Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton

-Taped: Amway Center, Orlando, FL

Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell

-It would be nice to have Lumis walk through the crowd as a little Easter Egg. Lockup to start and Indi shoves Dana on her back and gives her a Dexter thumbs eye. I’ll take that as my Easter Egg. The crowd is behind Indi which makes sense considering they are in Orlando. Saxton mentions Indi has been the gatekeeper in NXT and Brooke has that role on the Main Roster. She definitely has that spot on Main Event. Dana gets a one count off a running shoulder tackle. Indi gets a trip and lands a right hand which gets two. Indi works the arm and gets a clothesline for another two count. She drops an elbow and gets another two. Another elbow and another two. And another two! I appreciate when they go for the win as that is the point of the match. Brooke fights out of a chinlock, but gets caught in the ropes and Indi punts her in the ribs for two. Back to the chinlock as we take a wide shot of the crowd. Brooke fires back with forearms and then kicks followed by a clothesline. Handspring elbow in the corner and she brings her out with a face plant for two. Spinebuster from Indi for two. She misses a boot and gets tangled in the ropes which lets Brooke get a roll-up for two. She lands a kick to the gut and gets the rolling neckbreaker for the win at 5:13.

Winner: Dana Brooke via pin at 5:13

-This was solid and the crowd was into it as they are very familiar with Indi. I thought they may give Indi the win as they have had no issue having Dana and Tamina eat pins to the NXT kids, but that didn’t happen here. **

-The Good Brothers are telling stories to one of The Creed Brothers. The other comes in and Ivy tells them it is time to get serious. Ivy stares down The Good Brothers. The GB think Ivy likes Gallows. “What’s not to like?” This was fun! The two teams face off later. Ivy Nile on the Main Roster, even if just a cameo, is a good thing.

-Back to SmackDown as we get a video package covering Roman/Sami. Roman calls Sami out for always wanting and Sami attacks from behind and hits a SWEET SPEAR. He wants Roman and his two titles. Solo and Jimmy hit the ring and Sami gets destroyed, but Roman saves before any more damage to let Sami know he wants him in Montreal so he can destroy him in front of his family. Just so ready for all of this! Montreal is going to be a mad house!

-Back to RAW for the amazing Cody Rhodes/Paul Heyman promo. This has already had all the praised heaped on it, and it deserves all of it. They are doing a great job so far making sure the fans don’t turn on Cody in favor of Sami as it has happened in the past with Daniel Bryan. Funny enough, the WWE inserted Bryan in his last Mania and the crowd booed him as they were more into Edge. Bothy men were great here and captivated the crowd and everyone watching at home. Paul and Cody cutting promos on each other is going to be a fun ride as they are both great at bringing a heaviness and emotion to what they are saying.

-Back to RAW as Cowboy Brock returns and he wants Bobby Lashley. Even after SMASHING his hot wife for 4-5 hours he still ends up thinking about Bobby Lashley. That was a fun line from Brock! I am getting Scott Steiner promo vibes from him at times during this Happy Fun Cowboy Brock phase. Brock wants Lashley at Elimination Chamber and has a contract. Lashley is here and says he will have his lawyers review, but that’s not good enough for Brock so Lashley gets planted with the F5. The crowd would really like another, so Brock obliges. I am sucker for HOSS FIGHTS! I hope this feud brings a smile to Big E’s face as he recovers at home. BIG MEATY MEN SLAPPING MEAT!

-Back to SmackDown as Ricochet and Braun Strowman beat Imperium to win a Tournament for the next shot at The Usos. That match happens this week and the question is will Jey Uso be there?

-Also this Friday we determine GUNTHER’S next victim as Rey Mysterio/Moss/Santos Escobar/Karrion Kross battle to become #1 Contender.

The OC (Gallows and Anderson) vs. The Creed Brothers (w/ Ivy Nile)

-The Good Brothers are stuck in neutral with AJ Styles being out injured, so a match here against The Creeds is something for them to do. They can test out the prospects and let the brass in WWE know what they think. Brutus starts with Gallows and Brutus quickly gets a headlock, but just as quickly gets mowed down with a shoulder. Anderson and Gallows clubber in the corner and Brutus tags out to Julius. He and Anderson have a go and Julius wins that exchange. He tags to Brutus who sends Anderson into the top buckle. Anderson turns the tide and lands a chop. The crowd start a NXT chant which fires up Brutus who hits a double chop. He unloads with hammer fists on Anderson and makes the tag to Anderson. He buries some knees to the ribs and tags back out to Brutus who covers for two. Anderson is able to make the tag and Gallows covers to avoid punches and lands a nice boot to the face. Brutus bails to the apron, so Gallows just knocks him off to the floor as we take out break at 3:10.

-WWE and A&E start Superstar Sunday on Feb 19. I think I will be doing The Rivals show again.

-Back with Gallows getting a two count. Anderson back in and he stomps away before posing. Gallows tagged back in and he throws down with 12-6 elbows and hooks a chinlock. Creed elbows out and gets a nice suplex. Each man makes a tag and Julius gets to run wild for a bot. Sweet suplex where Julius springs back to his feet. Suplex into a slam gets two! Creative double team as Anderson gets held upside down with a double undertook and Brutus leapfrogs Julius to knock Anderson down to get two. Anderson fights back and tags Gallows, but Anderson gets sent to the floor as they attempt The Magic Killer. The Creeds get a suplex followed by a standing moonsault and another for a good near fall, but Gallows returns for the save. Julius gets dumped to the floor and Brutus is left alone for The Magic Killer which gets the pin at 8:39.

Winners: The OC via pin at 8:39

-Solid tag match here as The Creeds got to shine a bit, but lose to the better and more established team in the end. Again, NXT vs. RAW is such a breath of fresh air to this show. **1/2

-Back to RAW XXX as Bayley/Becky Lynch inside a Cage never happens due to Damage CTRL attacking Becky. Lynch forces Bayley into a cage match by threatening to break Dakota’s arm. That cage match is next!

-Back to Extreme Rules where Edge says I Quit in his match with Finn Balor to save his wife, Beth Phoenix. Rhea still gives Beth The Conchairto because that’s what heels do. Edge and Beth both returned at The Rumble and we are getting the expected Mixed Tag Match at Elimination Chamber. I am curious if they stretch this feud out another month to get it to Mania. Perhaps that is where they do the rumored, Edge/Balor Hell in A Cell Match.

-Back to RAW as we join Becky vs. Bayley in a cage match in progress. As expected when the match was cut from RAW XXX, they made up for it by giving them a bunch of time here and the Main Event spot. Damage CTRL tries to interfere, but Lita of all people makes the save. Becky gets the win and I now I wonder what the plan is for these two at Mania considering neither is in the Title Picture. Good match as expected! If they don’t want to have Dakota and Iyo defend the Tag Titles at Mania they could do Damage CTRL vs. Becky/Lita/Trish. Although nobody would but Damage CTRL as having any chance in that one. Becky and Lita celebrate to end the show.

