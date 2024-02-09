Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review: 2.8.24  

-I was able to get this done about 30 minutes before the WrestleMania Press Conference. I will have live coverage of that so join me, and if this is posted later, I hope you joined me. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Bryan James

-Taped: Enterprise Center, St Louis, MO

Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Chelsea Green and Piper Nevin

-Yes, Samantha’s Chelsea introduction is still intact and James notes he loves that she introduces her like that. So, hopefully that means it is here to stay. Nattie and Chelsea start with a lockup. Green works the arm, but Nattie rolls through and gets a roll-up for a one count. She catches Chelsea’s leg and plants Chelsea on her face. Piper in and Tegan gets a modified stunner, Double seated dropkick sends Piper and Chelsea down. Blind tag by Piper and she waits until Nattie is down and hits a splash. Nox gets slammed on Nattie and Piper drops down on both with a back splash. Cool! Tag back to Chelsea who stomps away in the corner. Back to Piper for a splash in the corner. Back to Chelsea who uses her boot to choke. Nattie fights back and tries to get to her corner, but Chelsea stops that. Only for a second though as Nattie kicks away and makes the tag. Nox runs wild with forearms and uppercuts. Cannonball in the corner and then Nox heads up top. She comes off with a crossbody for two. Hart Attack gets a two count as Piper makes the save. Nevin sent into the post, but Chelsea gets a Zig-Zag and then walks into a discus lariat from Nattie. Sharpshooter, but Piper makes the save, so Nattie tries the Sharpshooter on her. Chelsea with a roll-up for two, and Nattie goes back to the sharpshooter. Nox takes out Piper on the floor and Chelsea finally taps at 5:33.

Winners: Tegan Nox and Natalya via pin at 5:33

-This was fine as I appreciated the hard work. Some good near falls and the crowd was happy to see Nox and Nattie get the win. No complaints here. **

-Back to RAW last week where Bayley teases choosing her Mania opponent, but Nia Jax destroys Rhea and Bayley says she will make her decision on SmackDown.

-Back to SmackDown as Bayley makes her WrestleMania decision, and they crushed this one. Bayley bares her soul and thanks her girls while they subtly mock her behind her back. Bayley’s not dumb though and shocks them with her Japanese language skills. She’s aware of what they have been saying about her and the crowd is all for this. The audible OHHHH when Bayley starts talking Japanese is fantastic. We knew the eventual beatdown would be great, but Bayley basically being Batista vs. HHH was a great way to go. Damage CTRL (minus Dakota) attack, and Bayley grabs a pipe to chase them off. Bayley makes it official as she wants Iyo at WrestleMania. That was perfect!

-Video package of Cody telling Roman he wants his Title, but not at WrestleMania. That brings out The Rock and the place explodes. Rock and Roman stare down as SmackDown closes.

-Headlines from all the various media outlets about Rock/Roman and the controversy.

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins calls out Cody Rhodes and wants to make their match official for WrestleMania. We get a “Rocky Sucks” chant and “We Want Cody.” The crowd doesn’t want Seth/Cody and they make it well known. Seth says he needs the match because he needs to know he is better than Cody. Drew McIntyre is here before Cody gives an answer, and Drew is AWESOME as the heel who he thinks he is right and trolls CM Punk. Drew wants Cody to pick Roman, because Drew wants his shot at Seth again. The crowd cheers the idea of Drew vs. Seth! Drew then breaks out his amazing CM Punk Tombstone T-Shirt. He tells Cody to finish the story and the crowd would really like that. Seth calls Drew a prick, but I am with Drew. Seth notes he has faced Drew twice and he lost, but Drew calls out Rollins for losing to Cody three times. Man, has a point! Seth eats a headbutt from Drew, and Cody makes the save. Again, DREW IS AWESOME!

-Dunne/Bate vs. DIY on SmackDown this week! Also, Nick Aldis announces Logan Paul’s next opponent.

Apollo Crews vs. Bronson Reed

-This could be a fun HOSS FIGHT! They collide in the middle of the ring and Crews gets knocked back. Dropkick from Crews, but Reed stays on his feet. Crews runs at Reed which seems dumb and sure enough he gets flattened on the mat. To the floor where Crews gets a knee to the head and then a standing moonsault off the apron. We take a break at 1:36.

-Back with Crews hitting a head kick from the apron and then heading up top. Crossbody is missed and Reed drops an elbow. Reed hooks a neck crank as we slow things down a bit. Shot to the back from Reed and then he hooks a side headlock. Crews fights back to break and fires off some chops. Reed remains in control with a flapjack. Backsplash misses as Crews rolls out of the way. Both men struggle to their feet and Crews is able to get Stinger Splash in the corner. He ducks a clothesline and hits a leaping clothesline. A second as Reed falls to one knee. Crews comes off the top with a crossbody for two. He tries to lift Reed, but elbows to the head stop that noise. Crews hits a jumping knee and this time gets Reed on his back. Reed punches out and gets a clothesline followed by the backsplash. The crowd starts to roar as Reed heads up and it’s TSUNAMI for the pin at 8:06.

Winner: Bronson Reed via pin at 8:06

-This was solid as they hit each other hard and had a fine Main Event Main Event match. TSUNAMI is still fantastic and always gets a reaction. **1/2

-To the video from a Live Event as Nakamura blinds Cody with mist to the face.

-Elimination Chamber! Perth, Australia! 5 AM start time for me, which is kind of cool.

-RAW Rundown for this week!

-Back to RAW for Cody/Nakamura in a bullrope match. Fun, safe match that I am sure they have done on house shows. Cody gets the win, but Drew is here for revenge and he leaves Cody laying with a Claymore!