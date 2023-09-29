Leighty’s WWE Main Event Review 9.28.23  

-So, I should have Fall Brawl 96 done this weekend which will finish off every PPV for that year. I will do rank every single PPV match from WCW and WWF like I did with 1997. My next stop I think is going to be 1989. I have a friend who asked for that year next and while there wasn’t a PPV each month, there are Clash of the Champions and Saturday Night Main Events I can do. Now to Main Event where Hulu and WWE reached a temporary agreement. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Byron Saxton and Wade Barrett

-Taped: Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA

Kayden Carter (w/ Katana Chance) vs. Indi Hartwell

-Props to the guy in the first few rows sporting a 49er, George Kittle, jersey! Go Niners! Lockup to start as Wade talks about Indi needing to get herself into position over the next few months so she can be on the card for Elimination Chamber in Australia. Carter comes back with some chops as Saxton notes these two have faced off in tag matches in NXT. Carter uses the ropes to get an arm-drag and tries to roll-in to hit a move, but Indi boots her in the face. Effective! Another boot to the head gets a two count. Carter misses a charge in the corner and gets dropped with a sidewalk slam for another two count. Indi works the arm as the crowd tries to rally Carter. Good crowd from the sound of it. Carter fights to her feet and uses the corner to break the submission. She catches Indi with a boot and lands some forearms. Superkick from Carter gets a two count. Another kick is ducked and Indi gets a spinebuster as both women are down. Carter tries a sunset flip, which doesn’t work so she sweeps the leg. She gets the springboard leg drop from the middle rope for two. Indi blocks a move and gets a modified full nelson into a face first slam for the pin at 6:07.

Winner: Indi Hartwell via pin at 6:07

-Not much to this one. They were given a solid amount of time (for this show) and it just seemed a little disjointed. Decent opening and finish, but not much in between. 1/2*

-Back to SmackDown two weeks ago as Solo and Jimmy lays the beats on John Cena until AJ Styles heads down for the save. Solo then has to save Jimmy on the behest of Roman Reigns (through Paul Heyman).

-WWE and Connor’s Cure commercial!

-Back to RAW as Seth Rollins is ready to hear from Nakamura after telling him to pick the time, place, and stipulation for their rematch. Nakamura responds with a video package and picks Last Man Standing at Fastlane. Should be a fun match and I am still on board with Nakamura getting the World Title. Rollins is cool with the match and says he is ready to get crazy.

-Back to SmackDown for the contract signing between Cena/Styles and Solo/Jimmy, but The Bloodline attack AJ in the back while Cena is in the ring. AJ gets taken out in an ambulance as Anderson tells Michin he knew AJ shouldn’t have gotten involved in Bloodline business.

-Dragon Lee video package! Cool!

-This Friday on SmackDown: Rey vs. Santos for US Title; Charlotte vs. Bayley; Bobby Lashley on The Grayson Waller Effect!

-Back to SmackDown as Jimmy Uso is brags about taking out AJ and makes fun on Cena while Heyman and Solo just watch. Cena runs down to get him some and he is successful for a bit, but the numbers catch up to him. Solo delivers The Spike twice and Jimmy hits the flying splash a couple times as well. The crowd chants for Rock, but I think we can all see where this is going…YEAH!

-The question now is who will be Cena’s partner as right now with the contract signed it’s Cena vs. Solo and Jimmy in a handicap match.

-NFL and WWE partner for NFL Title Belts! Again I say, Go Niners!

-Elimination Chamber will be in Australia in Feb. I can suffer with a 3 AM PPV if it means other places get to have a show with meaning. If I was rich, that would be a sweet trip to take, but sadly I am not.

Xia Li vs. Nikki Cross

-Li gets a quick takedown as a loud “Lets Go Nikki” chant rings out through the arena. People like crazy! Cross gets her own takedown, but misses a charge in the corner where Li was so early leaving that Cross had to keep running when she could clearly see nobody as home. To the floor where Cross taps Li in the apron and pounds away before going after Wade to continue that fun running joke. Back in the ring Li knocks Cross off the apron with a running knee to the jaw and we head to our break at 1:48.

-SmackDown commercial focusing on Cena vs. The Bloodline and Rey vs. Santos!

-Back at 4:02 with Xia getting a two count. More strikes from Li and she drops a leg for a two count. Li hooks a chinlock as the crowd again rallies behind Nikki. Li basks in the boos and then misses a second leg drop. Cross gets a running clothesline and a dropkick to the knee. Then one to the head! Splash in the corner follows, but Li gets a roll-up for two. Spinning head kick gets a two count for Li. We actually get a dueling chant as Li misses a charge in the corner. Cross gets a Tornado DDT and The Purge finishes at 7:40.

Winner: Nikki Cross via pin at 7:40

-The crowd enjoyed it and the work was solid. The match was actually shorter than the opener once you take out the commercials though which doesn’t happen often on this show. *1/4

-Back to Payback for highlights of the awesome Steel City Street Fight between Judgment Day and KO/Zayn. JD McDonagh gets involved as does Dom and Rhea and that lets Judgment Day get the win and Tag Titles.

-NXT No Mercy commercial! This Saturday! -I just realized AEW PPV is heads up with Sunday Night Football and while Jets/Chiefs seems like a dog game with Rodgers being out, it could be a monster in the ratings if Taylor Swift shows up in New York.

-Back to RAW as Sami and Owens get their Tag Title rematch. Great match that saw Dom, Cody, and JD all get involved. Judgment Day retain and we get a brawl between JD/Judgment Day and Cody, Sami, Jey Uso and KO. Now, do they go to 4 vs. 4 WarGames with these teams or do they find a partner that makes sense for each team?

