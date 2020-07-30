UPDATED: Leon Ruff Reportedly Signs With WWE, Not The Only EVOLVE Talent Signed

UPDATE: Fightful has confirmed that Leon Ruff is not the only EVOLVE talent to have signed with WWE. However, no other wrestlers have been named at this time.

Prior to his signing, Ruff made appearances on RAW, Main Event and NXT. He has received ‘rave reviews’ from his fellow wrestlers. He has also been compared to early Jeff Hardy as someone that everyone wants to work with, even in an enhancement match, as he works hard to make others look good. There had been pitches for him to appear on the main roster and 205 Live before he was put in NXT.

WWE’s Performance Center Youtube account had posted a video introducing Ruff after his signing.

Original: PWInsider reports that former EVOLVE wrestler Leon Ruff has signed a deal with WWE and will be part of the company’s NXT brand going forward. The report stated that several EVOLVE wrestlers were signed by Ruff was the first one confirmed.

WWE purchased EVOLVE earlier this month after it shut down. WWE also owns the video libraries of that company and Dragon Gate USA.