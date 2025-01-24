wrestling / News

Leon Slater Joins 2025 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament

January 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leon Slater wXw 16 Carat Gold Image Credit: wXw

Leon Slater is the latest addition to the 2025 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament. wXw announced on Friday that the TNA star is joining Masha Slamovich, Michael Oku, Joseph Fenech Jr., Dragon Kid, Ahura, 1 Called Manders, Adam Priest, and Psycho Clown in the tournament, as you can see below.

The tournament is set to take place March 7th to the 9th in Oberhausen, Germany.

