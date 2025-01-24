wrestling / News
Leon Slater Joins 2025 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament
January 24, 2025 | Posted by
Leon Slater is the latest addition to the 2025 wXw 16 Carat Gold Tournament. wXw announced on Friday that the TNA star is joining Masha Slamovich, Michael Oku, Joseph Fenech Jr., Dragon Kid, Ahura, 1 Called Manders, Adam Priest, and Psycho Clown in the tournament, as you can see below.
The tournament is set to take place March 7th to the 9th in Oberhausen, Germany.
wXw 16 Carat Gold 2025 – Teilnehmer #15: "The Youngest In Charge" Leon Slater
Im vergangenen Jahr scheiterte @LEONSLATER_ nur knapp im #wXw16Carat Qualifier gegen @MikeDvecchio bei seinem wXw-Debüt in Hamburg. Doch 2025 gehört er nun fest zum Teilnehmerfeld des… pic.twitter.com/qcKlUjPkA1
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) January 24, 2025