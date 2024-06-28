Leyla Hirsch & Diamante Agree No DQ Match During This Week’s ROH TV

Leyla Hirsch and Diamante will settle their differences in a No DQ match following this week’s ROH TV. As noted, yesterday’s show saw the two argue over last week’s match, which saw Hirsch get the win but Diamante attack her post-match. The two agreed to face off in a No Disqualifications match at a later date.

No word as of yet on when that match will take place. Hirsch posted to Twitter after the episode to write:

“I’ve been waiting a long time to have this type of match.”