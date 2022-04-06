wrestling / News
Leyla Hirsch Reportedly Injured During AEW Dark: Elevation Taping
Leyla Hirsch reportedly suffered an injury during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on Wednesday before Dynamite. As seen below, Hirsch compete at the Elevation tapings tonight and Fightful reports that less than a minute into the bout against Christina Marie she landed awkwardly from a backflip off the second rope. The match was stopped right away and Hirsch was helped to the back by medical staff.
No word on Hirsch’s status yet. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hirsch and hopes that she’s okay.
@bryanalvarez @davemeltzerWON @SeanRossSapp @OnlyAaronTurner @TheRochaSays Not a good scene in Boston as Leyla Hirsch appears to suffer a knee injury in the opening match of Dark Elevation pic.twitter.com/MHm37CNDRJ
— Dagan S. Broad (@dagansb) April 6, 2022
Leyla Hirsch appeared to injure her knee on a somersault flip out of the corner in the opening AEW Dark: Elevation match. Match was immediately stopped and she was helped to the back. ^JN
— Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) April 6, 2022
