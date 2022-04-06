wrestling / News

Leyla Hirsch Reportedly Injured During AEW Dark: Elevation Taping

April 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leyla Hirsch AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

Leyla Hirsch reportedly suffered an injury during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on Wednesday before Dynamite. As seen below, Hirsch compete at the Elevation tapings tonight and Fightful reports that less than a minute into the bout against Christina Marie she landed awkwardly from a backflip off the second rope. The match was stopped right away and Hirsch was helped to the back by medical staff.

No word on Hirsch’s status yet. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Hirsch and hopes that she’s okay.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dark: Elevation, Leyla Hirsch, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading