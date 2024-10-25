wrestling / News

Leyla Hirsch Makes Return On ROH TV, Says She’s Going To Become a Champion

October 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Leyla Hirsch ROH TV 10-24-24 Image Credit: ROH

Leyla Hirsch is back from injury, making her return on this week’s ROH TV. Hirsch has been out of action since she suffered a dislocated shoulder at ROH Death Before Dishonor in July during her Texas Death Match with Diamante. She appeared in a segment on Thursday’s episode, noting that “everything is good” and that she is planning to regain her momentum.

Hirsch concluded that she will become a champion in Ring of Honor. You can see the full video below.

Athena is the current ROH Women’s World Champion, while Red Velvet is the ROH Women’s World TV Champion.

