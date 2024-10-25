ROH TV Results 10.24.24: Brian Cage Battles Komander, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Brian Cage defend the World TV Championship and more. You can see the results of the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

After a recap of a very unfortunate event (Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Title on the 10/23 edition of AEW Dynamite), Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning into the opening match.

* Gates of Agony def. The Infantry

* Reyna Isis def. Viva Van

* Leyla Hirsch returned from injury and vowed to win gold.

* Rocky Romero def. Brandon Cutler

* Lee Johnson & EJ Nduka def. Jiah Jewell & Bret Hankins

* ROH Throwback Women’s World Championship Match: Athena def. Mercedes Martinez

* Billie Starkz welcomed Lexy Nair & Athena for Athens’s ROH Title celebration. Athena was frustrated that the celebration was lackluster and said she wanted Ja Rule, then noted that no one from the women’s division was there. She says she was underappreciated and put the blame on Starkz. Starkz said she was done and left the ring. Nair introduced a Spinner Belt and Abadon showed up, took out Nair and hit the Black Dahlia on Athena, then threw the cake on her.

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Brian Cage def. Komander