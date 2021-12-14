Liiza Hall Announced for TERMINUS Debut Event

– TERMINUS Pro Wrestling has added Liiza Hall as the latest name for its upcoming debut event next month. She joins the lineup along with a growing list of names, including Jay Lethal, JDX, Joe Keys, Daniel Garcia, Moose, Bandido, Alex Coughlin, Dante Caballero, Janai Kai, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, and Kiera Hogan.

The card is scheduled for January 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia at the Kroc Center.