Limitless Wrestling Crunch Time Results: Ricky Smokes vs. Mo Jabari, More

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Colby Faria

Limitless Wrestling held their latest show, Crunch Time, on Saturday, July 23 from the Yarmouth Events Post in Yarmouth, Maine. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch.net) can be found below:

* Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Alec Price def. BEEF
* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Dezmond Cole def. Aaron Rourke
* LuFisto def. AVA
* Vacationland Cup Qualifying Match: Rip Byson def. Bobby Orlando, Brad Cashew, Brad Hollister, and BRG
* Russian Chain Match: Delmi Exo def. Masha Slamovich
* The Circus Ninjas (Jay Lyon, Midas Black & Nolo Kitano) def. Dirty Dango & MSP (Aiden Aggro & The DangerKid)
* Let’s Wrestle Championship Match: Mac Daniels (w/ BRG) (c) def. Channing Thomas by DQ
* Ricky Smokes (with AVA) def. Mo Jabari

