Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Title Match & More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a Continental title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Dax Harwood

* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage

* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal

* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb

* Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron

* HOOK returns

* Contract signing w/ Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Mone

* Adam Copeland demands answer from Malakai Black for Double or Nothing challenge

* Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay go face-to-face