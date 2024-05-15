wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Continental Title Match & More

May 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, with a Continental title match and more. The lineup includes:

* AEW Continental Championship: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Dax Harwood
* AEW World Title Eliminator Match: Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Cage
* AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal
* Jon Moxley & Bryan Danielson vs. Kyle Fletcher & Jeff Cobb
* Toni Storm vs. Harley Cameron
* HOOK returns
* Contract signing w/ Willow Nightingale & Mercedes Mone
* Adam Copeland demands answer from Malakai Black for Double or Nothing challenge
* Roderick Strong and Will Ospreay go face-to-face

