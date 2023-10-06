Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: 4-Way Contenders Match and More

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Rampage tonight on TNT with a 4-way match with title implications and more. The lineup includes:

* #1 Contender for ROH World Title: Johnny TV vs. Komander vs. Lince Dorado vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

* Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir

* Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang, Jake Hager & Daniel Garcia vs. The Hardys & Best Friends