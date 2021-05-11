wrestling / News
Lineup Announced For This Week’s NWA SuperPowerrr
The NWA has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of SuperPowerrr. The company announced the lineup on Monday for the show, which airs tomorrow. The card is:
* Falls Count Anywhere Match: Jax Dane vs. Slice Boogie
* TV Championship Qualifying Match: Matt Cross vs. Mims
* Sal Rinauro vs. JR Kratos
* Nick Aldis addresses the announced battle royal to determine his next contender
* Thunder Rosa & Kamille summit live and uncensored
