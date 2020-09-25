wrestling / News
Lineup For Tomorrow’s AJPW Champion Carnival Night Five
AJPW has the full lineup available for tomorrow’s fifth night of their Champion Carnival shows. You can see the card below for the show, which takes place in Odawara, Japan:
* Dan Tamura vs. Ryuki Honda
* Black Menso~re and Takao Omori vs. Koji Iwamoto and TAJIRI
* Hokuto Omori, Koji Doi and Yusuke Kodama vs. Masayuki Mitomi, Yusuke Okada and ‘X’
* Atsuki Aoyagi and Yuma Aoyagi vs. Francesco Akira and Rising HAYATO
* Dan Tamura, Hikaru Sato and SUWAMA vs. Izanagi, Shigehiro Irie and UTAMARO
* A Block Match: Jiro “Ikemen” Kuroshio vs. Kuma Arashi
* A Block Match: Jake Lee vs. Zeus
* B Block Match: Shotaro Ashino vs. Yoshitatsu
* B Block Match: Kento Miyahara vs. Shuji Ishikawa
The current standings for the tournament are:
A Block
* Jake Lee (3-0 record): 6 points
* Zeus (3-0 record): 6 points
* Jiro “Ikemen” Kuroshio (1-2 record): 2 points
* SUWAMA (1-3 record): 2 points
* Kuma Arashi (0-3 record): 0 points
B Block
* Kento Miyahara (2-1 record): 4 points
* Shuji Ishikawa (2-1 record): 4 points
* Yuma Aoyagi (2-2 record): 4 points
* Shotaro Ashino (1-2 record): 2 points
* Yoshitatsu (1-2 record): 2 points
