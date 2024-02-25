wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Triple H vs. The Rock, More

February 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Rivals Image Credit: A&E

A&E’s WWE programming block returns tonight with WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Triple H vs. Mick Foley
7:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Steve Austin vs. The Rock
8:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Triple H. vs. The Rock (Premiere)
9:00 PM ET/PT: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Orton (Premiere)
11:04 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Undertaker vs. Orton

More Trending Stories

article topics :

A&E, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading