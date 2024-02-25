Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming Block: Triple H vs. The Rock, More

A&E’s WWE programming block returns tonight with WWE Rivals & Biography: WWE Legends. The weekly Sunday night block features the following:

6:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Triple H vs. Mick Foley

7:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Steve Austin vs. The Rock

8:00 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Triple H. vs. The Rock (Premiere)

9:00 PM ET/PT: Biography: WWE Legends – Randy Orton (Premiere)

11:04 PM ET/PT: WWE Rivals – Undertaker vs. Orton