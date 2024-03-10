wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s A&E WWE Programming: Undertaker vs. Mankind, More
March 10, 2024
A&E’s WWE programming block is back tonight with a new episode of WWE Rivals and more. The weekly Sunday block features the following:
1:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – Chyna
3:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends – nWo
5:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Triple H vs. Batista
6:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Jake Roberts vs. Randy Savage
7 PM: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Mankind
8:00 PM: WWE Rivals: Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels (Premiere)
9:00 PM: Biography: WWE Legends -Scott Hall (Premiere)
“Scott Hall, aka Razor Ramon, was revered for the caricatures he created in the ring and as a founding member of NWO; however, his life outside the ring was chaotic and riddled with booze, drugs and disappointment.”
11:04 PM: WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant