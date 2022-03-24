wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling Content on AXS TV
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 3 PM with TNA Victory Road 2012, which included the following:
* No Holds Barred: Bobby Roode vs. Sting
* TNA World Tag Team Championship: Magnus and Samoa Joe (c) vs. Crimson & Matt Morgan
* TNA X Division Championship: Austin Aries (c) vs. Zema Ion
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Gail Kim (c) vs. Madison Rayne
* TNA Television Championship: Robbie E (c) vs. Devon
* Bully Ray vs. James Storm
* AJ Styles & Mr. Anderson vs. Christopher Daniels & Kazarian
* Kurt Angle vs. Jeff Hardy
At 7 PM there will be an episode of Impact in 60 looking at Awesome Kong.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Street Fight for Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Mickie James
* Lumberjack Match for Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Championship: Violent by Design (c) vs. The Good Brothers
* X Division Title Qualifier Match: Mike Bailey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Willie Mack
* Steve Maclin vs. Heath
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of the Impact in 60 featuring Eric Young airs at 3 AM.
