Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content

Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards.

At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:

* Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young (must make opponent bleed before pinfalls can happen)

* X Division Title Tournament Semifinal/b>: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus

* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Aussie Open vs. Bullet Club vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh

* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz

* Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid

There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Desmond Wolfe, airs at 3 AM.