Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Content
Impact Wrestling will present a new episode on AXS TV tonight, along with several other Impact-related programs on the network. It stars at 7 PM with an episode of Impact in 60 about Davey Richards.
At 8 PM ET is a new Impact Wrestling. That includes:
* Double Jeopardy Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eric Young (must make opponent bleed before pinfalls can happen)
* X Division Title Tournament Semifinal/b>: PJ Black vs. Black Taurus
* Old School Rules: Tommy Dreamer vs. Steve Maclin
* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Aussie Open vs. Bullet Club vs. Mahabali Shera & Raj Singh
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Tasha Steelz
* Rich Swann vs. Laredo Kid
There will then be a replay at 11 PM, followed by a replace of Impact in 60 at 2 AM. Another replay of last week’s Impact in 60, covering Desmond Wolfe, airs at 3 AM.
