Lineup For Tonight’s MLW Summer of the Beasts: Multiple Title Matches, Shotzi Debuts
June 26, 2025 | Posted by
Major League Wrestling will present their MLW Summer of the Beasts event tonight from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City. It will stream at 9 PM ET on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Matt Riddle (c) vs. KENTA
* MLW National Openweight Championship: Ultimo Guerrero (c) vs. Alex Hammerstone
* Battle of Japanese Idols: Yuki Kamifuku vs. Wakana Uehara
* MLW World Tag Team Championship: Los Depredadores (c) vs. TBD
* KUSHIDA vs. Diego Hill
* Anthony Greene vs. Brock Anderson
* Shotzi arrives in MLW
That’s four wrestling shows tonight, if you’re keeping track. In addition to this, you also have your pick of TNA Impact, ROH x CMLL Global Wars and/or AEW Collision.
